Nathan Chen wins Grand Prix Final; Shoma Uno places second
Nathan Chen competes in the free skate at the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday night. Chen won with a total of 282.42 points. | AP

Figure Skating

Nathan Chen wins Grand Prix Final; Shoma Uno places second

AP, Staff Report

, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Nathan Chen made some mistakes at the Grand Prix Final, yet was good enough to win the gold medal.

Chen, the first American men’s world champion since 2009, overcame a fall on his quad lutz in Friday’s free skate, but still took the top spot with a combined score of 282.42.

During Thursday’s short program, the 19-year-old Chen made a mistake on his quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination. He also had a misstep Friday.

“I definitely did not do my greatest programs, both short and long,” Chen said. “There were mistakes here and there.”

He won’t have much time to celebrate his win or dwell on his mistakes.

“It’s basically right back to (school),” the Yale freshman said. “As soon as I get back from this, I have like a day before my Spanish oral.”

Shoma Uno finished second with 275.10 points.

“It wasn’t really a good performance today,” Uno said through a translator. “I wish I could have done better.”

Cha Jun-hwan, of South Korea, took bronze with 263.49 in his first appearance at the final.

The 17-year-old trains with Canadian skating legend Brian Orser in Toronto and said he was happy with how he performed in Vancouver.

Friday also saw ice dancers compete in the rhythm dance and pairs skaters performed their short programs.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue had the top score in the rhythm dance, posting a career-best score of 80.53.

In the rhythm dance, it was Hubbell and Donohue’s first performance since they captured gold at Skate Canada at the end of October, and they’ve since changed up their program.

“We knew that we wanted a little bit more drama. . . . We wanted that roaring finish,” Hubbell said, adding that they went into the rhythm dance wanting to “perform fearlessly.”

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy were second with 78.30, while Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were third with 77.33 points.

Donohue and Hubbell weren’t taking their lead for granted.

“Two points is hard to come by and yet easy to lose,” Hubbell said. “Certainly our goal stays the same tomorrow, just to make sure we’re giving 100 percent into the performance of this new program, to really make sure we don’t get afraid of having something to lose. Because we don’t.”

In the pairs competition, Peng Cheng and Jin Yang of China led with 75.69 points after Friday’s short program.

“Every move, we did it. So we’re happy,” Jin said.

Russians Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert sat in second a score of 75.18, while their teammates Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov held third with 74.04 points.

Koshiro Shimada claimed the bronze medal in the men’s Junior Grand Prix Final earlier Friday.

The 17-year-old from Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, made the podium with a tally of 214.38.

Canada’s Stephen Gogolev (233.58) took the gold, with Russia’s Petr Gumennik (218.75) earning the silver.

“I’m still surprised that I came third,” Shimada commented. “I was able to enjoy the performance today despite the fact I was more nervous than yesterday (in the short program).”

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Rika Kihira performs in the short program at the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday night. Kihira posted a world record with 82.51 points to take the lead. KYODO
Rika Kihira in lead at Grand Prix Final; Shoma Uno in second place
Sixteen-year-old starlet Rika Kihira blew away the competition with a stellar short program Thursday at the Grand Prix Final, posting the highest women's score in the world since the judging system...
American world champion Nathan Chen is trying to combine being a student at Yale with his career as an elite skater.
Nathan Chen seeking balance in student, skating life
Nathan Chen mostly goes unnoticed when he strolls through the picturesque campus of Yale, and the few times that he can recall happened months ago during his freshman orientation. That's...
Shoma Uno acknowledges the crowd after completing his routine on the second day of the NHK Trophy in Hiroshima on Nov. 10.
Uno sharp ahead of bid for first GP Final victory
Shoma Uno looked sharp in practice Tuesday as he warmed up in the suburbs of Vancouver ahead of the elite Grand Prix Final. Looking to win his first gold medal at the event, Uno arrived ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Nathan Chen competes in the free skate at the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday night. Chen won with a total of 282.42 points. | AP

, , , , , , ,