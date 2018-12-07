Soccer / J. League

Consadole’s Mihailo Petrovic selected as J1 Manager of the Year

Kyodo

Consadole Sapporo’s Mihailo Petrovic on Friday was named the J. League first-division Manager of the Year after the Serbian-born head coach steered the club to its best-ever result in the top flight.

Petrovic, 61, helped Consadole clinch a fourth-place finish in their second season since winning promotion back to J1. The club’s previous best was 11th, both in 2017 and 2001.

Consadole hired Petrovic following his firing from Urawa Reds, who he twice led to stage titles and the Levain Cup championship in 2016 during a five-and-a-half-year stint.

Oita Trinita’s Tomohiro Katanosaka was named J2 Manager of the Year.

On the same day, the leauge announced its 30-man shortlist from which the Best XI and league MVP will be named at the J. League Awards on Dec. 18.

Back-to-back champion Kawasaki Frontale dominated the list with 10 players, including captain Yu Kobayashi and World Cup squad member Ryota Oshima.

Asian Champions League winner Kashima Antlers have five nominees, including midfielder Kento Misao and striker Yuma Suzuki.

Photos

Mihailo Petrovic is seen in an April 2017 file photo. | KYODO

