IAAF hires former hurdler Jon Ridgeon as CEO

Former British hurdler Jon Ridgeon was on Monday unveiled as the new CEO of track and field’s governing body, the IAAF.

Ridgeon, 51, competed in both the 110-meter hurdles and 400 hurdles between 1984 and 1996, notably winning world silver in the shorter discipline in Rome in 1987 and representing Britain at both the 1988 Seoul and 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Since retiring as an athlete, Ridgeon set up and ran successful businesses in sport, and was also one of the architects of the IAAF Diamond League Series.

Ridgeon, who will take up his new role in March 2019, replaces Frenchman Olivier Gers, who stepped down 18 months into the CEO role after citing differing opinions on the IAAF’s commercial strategy.