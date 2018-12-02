Deontay Wilder keeps heavyweight title after draw with Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder (right) and Tyson Fury fight for Wilder's WBC world heavyweight title on Saturday in Los Angeles. The bout ended in a draw. | ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS

Deontay Wilder keeps heavyweight title after draw with Tyson Fury

LOS ANGELES – Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fought to a split draw Saturday night, with Wilder retaining his WBC heavyweight title after knocking down his British challenger twice.

Wilder (40-0-1) floored Fury (27-0-1) in the ninth and 12th rounds, yet Fury clearly outboxed Wilder for large portions of the remainder of their entertaining showdown.

Fury looked finished when Wilder put him flat on his back with two minutes left in the fight, but he rose and made it to the bell.

Judge Robert Tapper scored the fight 114-110 for Fury, while Alejandro Rochin favored Wilder 115-111. Judge Phil Edwards and The Associated Press both scored it a 113-113 draw, with Wilder’s knockdowns compensating for Fury’s superior technique.

Neither man was overly upset by the verdict after a compelling bout in front of a frenzied Hollywood crowd.

