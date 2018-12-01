Ex-Barcelona striker David Villa announces move to Vissel Kobe
New York City FC's David Villa, seen in a November file photo, is on the move to Vissel Kobe. | DENNIS SCHNEIDLER / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Soccer / J. League

Ex-Barcelona striker David Villa announces move to Vissel Kobe

AFP-JIJI

Former Spain and Barcelona striker David Villa announced Saturday that he has signed with Vissel Kobe, joining his former teammate Andres Iniesta.

Villa tweeted a video showing his successful work with New York City FC, before receiving a phone call that took him to Japan.

The 36-year-old forward is the latest high-profile acquisition by Vissel.

Villa, the all-time leading goalscorer in Spanish national team history, joined New York City in 2014 from Atletico Madrid following successful seasons with Barcelona and Valencia.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Cardiff's Sean Morrison (left) and Wolverhampton's Willy Boly vie for the ball at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.
Cardiff climbs out of relegation zone
Cardiff coach Neil Warnock will spend his 70th birthday a happy man after his squad climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.
CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez speaks at a news conference in Luque, Paraguay, on Thursday.
Copa Libertadores final second leg moved to Madrid
CONMEBOL, South American soccer's governing body, on Thursday confirmed that the twice-postponed Copa Libertadores final second leg between Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors will be ...
Arsenal's Stephan Lichsteiner (right) moves for the ball against Vorskla's Pavlo Rebenok in Europa League action in Kiev on Thursday.
Arsenal, Chelsea post big victories in Europa League
Londoners Chelsea and Arsenal both enjoyed high-scoring Europa League wins on Thursday as Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers were left with work to do on the final matchday to qualify for the nex...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

New York City FC's David Villa, seen in a November file photo, is on the move to Vissel Kobe. | DENNIS SCHNEIDLER / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,