Capitals capture seventh straight victory

Tom Wilson got back on the score sheet and put himself back under the microscope that has become a part of his existence in the NHL.

Wilson scored again before being ejected for a questionable hit and Nicklas Backstrom had a hat trick and four points in the Washington Capitals’ 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night that extended the defending Stanley Cup champions’ winning streak to seven games. Wilson had a short-handed goal and showed some of his best attributes as a power forward and penalty killer before getting kicked out of the game for a polarizing hit on Brett Seney that earned him a match penalty and at least another look from the league’s department of player safety.

“He’s huge for our team,” center Evgeny Kuznetsov said of Wilson. “You can see he’s playing well and he scored the goals, he make those dirty plays when you’ve got to battle for the puck, when you go in the corner. It’s not easy to play there, and he play unbelievable for us. That’s why he’s such a big piece for us.”

Wilson now has seven goals and 13 points in nine games since coming back from a lengthy suspension.

Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

In Sunrise, Florida, Aleksander Barkov scored at 2:26 of overtime for Florida to hand Buffalo its second loss in two nights following a 10-game winning streak.

Blues 3, Avalanche 2 (OT) In Denver, Colton Parayko scored 1:34 into overtime to lift St. Louis past Colorado.

Flames 4, Kings 1

In Calgary, Mikael Backlund had two goals and an assist as the Flames skated past Los Angeles.

Ducks 2, Hurricanes 1 (OT)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Ryan Getzlaf scored 1:15 into overtime to propel Anaheim past Carolina.