Etsuko Tada claims WBO women’s minimumweight title with unanimous decision over Kayoko Ebata
Challenger Etsuko Tada (right) punches Kayoko Ebata during the third round of their WBO women's minimumweight world championship match on Saturday at Edion Arena Oaska. | KYODO

Kyodo

OSAKA – Etsuko Tada defeated Kayoko Ebata on Saturday to win the WBO women’s minimumweight world championship.

The 37-year-old Tada overcame a knockdown to win a unanimous decision at Edion Arena Osaka over the 42-year-old Ebata, who failed in her second title defense. Tada has previously been minimumweight champion of two other sanctioning bodies, the IBF and WBA.

Tada came into the bout nursing a left ankle-injury she suffered in training three weeks earlier.

“I had very little strength,” Tada said, and added with a laugh, “This win is a miracle, and I want to thank my left ankle for it.”

Ebata said she was not ready for the combinations that her left-handed opponent threw at her.

“I was too focused on that left,” Ebata said. “Simply put, she was the strongest one.”

