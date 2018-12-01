Rockets fire on all cylinders in lopsided victory over Spurs

The Houston Rockets are starting to feel whole, and they demonstrated that by taking apart the San Antonio Spurs.

Clint Capela had 27 points and 12 rebounds, James Harden had 23 points and 10 assists and Houston handed San Antonio its second straight lopsided defeat, 136-105 on Friday night.

Chris Paul added 14 points and 10 assists as the Rockets were able to sit their starters for most of the fourth quarter while holding a 110-74 lead after the third. Paul returned after a three-game absence and Gerald Green played after missing two straight.

“We’re a confident group that when we have all of our players and we’ve got a healthy roster we can compete with anybody in the league,” Harden said.

Houston entered the game on a four-game skid, but the Spurs were the troubled team. Two nights after a 39-point loss in Minnesota, San Antonio actually fared worse against the Rockets.

“It sucks to go out there and get embarrassed like that (back to back),” said Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, who had 18 points.

San Antonio suffered its second-largest home loss in franchise history and fell two games below .500 (10-12) for the first time since Nov. 20, 2009, when it was 4-6.

The Spurs have allowed 135-plus points four times this season, the most in the league. San Antonio entered the season having allowed 135 points in just two games in 22 previous seasons under coach Gregg Popovich.

“We’re obviously discombobulated on offense,” Popovich said. “A lot of that has to do with me, so I’ve got to do a better job there. I think defensively we’ve obviously got to shore up our effort and our wisdom at that end of the court. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Spurs allowed their biggest point total in a half this season and matched the most they have allowed in the third quarter.

Houston scored 70 points in the first half. Harden set the mark by driving the lane untouched with 3.7 seconds left for a layup.

The Rockets added 40 points in the third quarter. Houston finished 22 for 54 on 3-pointers.

Grizzlies 131, Nets 125 (2OT)

In New York, Mike Conley scored 13 of his season-high 37 points in the second overtime, and Memphis recorded a wild victory over Brooklyn, which saw its home losing streak reach six games.

Rookie Jaren Jackson scored a career-high 36 points, and his 3-pointer with 15.9 seconds left in regulation forged a 111-111 deadlock and forced overtime.

Conley hit the game-tying basket with nine seconds left in the first overtime to forge a 117-117 tie. Then he scored all but one of Memphis’ points in the second overtime. Conley finished one point shy of his career high as he shot 13 of 25 and also handed out 10 assists.

Heat 106, Pelicans 101

In Miami, Josh Richardson scored a team-high 20 points —including a key drive with 26 seconds left — as the Heat snapped a six-game home losing streak by defeating New Orleans.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis scored 41 points, 19 of them in the third quarter. It was his third game of at least 40 points this season. New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists.

Miami led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter and then held on to snap its longest home losing streak since 2008.

76ers 123, Wizards 98

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, recording his league-best 22nd double-double, as the 76ers dismantled Washington.

Ben Simmons had 13 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for his 15th double-double this season. Eight Sixers reached double figures in the win.

In Other Games

Jazz 119, Hornets 111

Thunder 124, Hawks 109

Pistons 107, Bulls 88

Magic 99, Suns 85

Lakers 114, Mavericks 103

Celtics 128, Cavaliers 95

Nuggets 113, Trail Blazers 112