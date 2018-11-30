Lightning stop Sabres’ 10-game win streak

The Buffalo Sabres came up just short of a history-making run.

Cedric Paquette broke a tie with 5:41 left and the Tampa Bay Lightning ended the Sabres’ franchise-record-tying winning streak at 10 games with a 5-4 victory Thursday night.

“I thought it was great stretch by us, 10 games in a row,” Buffalo star Jack Eichel said. “It shows us we can win every night we go out there, and I think that should be our mindset no matter what. That’s the confidence you build through a winning streak like that.”

Paquette beat Carter Hutton, who had won his previous eight starts, from the top of the left circle.

Ten of the Sabres’ last 11 games have been decided by one goal, including seven that needed extra time.

Buffalo also had 10 consecutive victories in January 1984 and October 2006.

Dan Girardi, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Lightning, and Luis Domingue made 18 saves.

“I thought there was a lot of momentum in that game,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Both teams coughed up leads. There was a ton of swings in that game. I’m pretty sure if you’re a fan of hockey and were in the building tonight you would have enjoyed that one.”

The Lightning took over the top spot in the Eastern Conference and hold a one-point advantage over the Sabres and Toronto.

Sam Reinhart had two goals for Buffalo.

Jets 6, Blackhawks 5

In Winnipeg, Nikolaj Ehlers had a hat trick, Patrik Laine scored twice and became the fourth-youngest player in NHL history to reach 100 goals, and the Jets edged Chicago.

Laine scored his 100th and 101st goals in his 178th game at the age of 20 years, 224 days. Wayne Gretzky did it the fastest in 20 years, 40 days. Jimmy Carson and Brian Bellows also accomplished the feat faster than Laine. The Finnish forward has an NHL-leading 21 goals this season, 18 of them November.

Jacob Trouba added a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler each had three assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

Marcus Kruger, John Hayden, Jan Rutta, Domink Kahun and Artem Anisimov scored for Chicago.

Coyotes 3, Predators 0

In Nashville, Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, Adin Hill made 29 saves for his first NHL shutout and Arizona blanked the Predators.

Schmaltz’s two points were his first since being acquired Sunday in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Clayton Keller and Brad Richardson also scored.

Nashville has lost three of four.

In Other Games

Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (SO)

Blue Jackets 4, Wild 2

Senators 3, Rangers 0

Oilers 3, Kings 2

Golden Knights 4, Canucks 3