Shohei Ohtani falls short as players name Miguel Andujar AL’s Outstanding Rookie

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani missed out on being voted the American League’s Outstanding Rookie by his fellow major leaguers as the Players Choice Awards winners were announced Tuesday.

Ohtani, who was named the AL Rookie of the Year earlier this month, was one of three finalists for the annual award voted by secret ballot and given by the Major League Baseball Players Association since 1994.

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar was named the AL Outstanding Rookie, while Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the National League Rookie of the Year, was the players’ pick in his league.

Andujar and fellow teammate Gleyber Torres, the other AL Outstanding Rookie finalist, had finished second and third behind Ohtani in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

In his major league debut, the 24-year-old Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only other player to hit 15 home runs and pitch 50 innings in a season, as well as start 10 games and hit 20 homers.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts in an injury-shortened season on the mound. At the plate, he hit .285 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 104 games.

The players also made free agent outfielder Curtis Granderson the first three-time winner of the Marvin Miller Man of the Year honor. He also won in 2009 and 2016. The award is given annually to a player for on-field performance and contributions to the community that inspire others.

Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez was voted Player of the Year, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was selected the AL’s Outstanding Player and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich was chosen as the NL’s Outstanding Player.

Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell was the AL’s Outstanding Pitcher and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom the NL’s Outstanding Pitcher.