Shohei Ohtani falls short as players name Miguel Andujar AL’s Outstanding Rookie

Baseball / MLB

Shohei Ohtani falls short as players name Miguel Andujar AL’s Outstanding Rookie

Kyodo, AP

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani missed out on being voted the American League’s Outstanding Rookie by his fellow major leaguers as the Players Choice Awards winners were announced Tuesday.

Ohtani, who was named the AL Rookie of the Year earlier this month, was one of three finalists for the annual award voted by secret ballot and given by the Major League Baseball Players Association since 1994.

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar was named the AL Outstanding Rookie, while Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., the National League Rookie of the Year, was the players’ pick in his league.

Andujar and fellow teammate Gleyber Torres, the other AL Outstanding Rookie finalist, had finished second and third behind Ohtani in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

In his major league debut, the 24-year-old Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only other player to hit 15 home runs and pitch 50 innings in a season, as well as start 10 games and hit 20 homers.

Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts in an injury-shortened season on the mound. At the plate, he hit .285 with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 104 games.

The players also made free agent outfielder Curtis Granderson the first three-time winner of the Marvin Miller Man of the Year honor. He also won in 2009 and 2016. The award is given annually to a player for on-field performance and contributions to the community that inspire others.

Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez was voted Player of the Year, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was selected the AL’s Outstanding Player and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich was chosen as the NL’s Outstanding Player.

Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell was the AL’s Outstanding Pitcher and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom the NL’s Outstanding Pitcher.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

MGM Resorts CEO James Murren (left) and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speak during a news conference at MLB headquarters in New York on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has become MLB's official gambling partner.
MLB pairs with MGM for gambling in U.S., Japan
MGM Resorts International became Major League Baseball's official gambling partner in the U.S. and Japan, a deal made as the sport tries to ensure more prevalent legal sports betting does not le...
Hiroshima's Yoshihiro Maru (left) and Seibu's Hotaka Yamakawa are seen after receiving the Central League and Pacific League MVP awards, respectively, on Tuesday night.
Carp star Yoshihiro Maru repeats as CL MVP; Seibu's Hotaka Yamakawa receives PL accolade for firs...
Yoshihiro Maru and Hotaka Yamakawa spent the year putting up career numbers to help propel their clubs to league championships. For their last order of business in the 2018 season, they p...
Shortstop Sosuke Genda was one of six Lions players named to the PL Best Nine Team on Monday.
Seibu leads way with six selections to Best Nine team
The Seibu Lions didn't make it to the Japan Series, but the Pacific League champions dominated Monday's Best Nine Award announcement. The Lions won the PL by 6½ games over the Fukuo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,