Texans rout Titans for team-record eighth straight victory

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson looks to pass against Tennessee in the first quarter on Monday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

AP

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans wanted to honor their late owner and founder Robert “Bob” McNair, who died last week at age 81.

They knew the perfect way to do that Monday night was to keep their winning streak going.

Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Texans set a franchise record with their eighth straight victory, 34-17 over the Tennessee Titans.

“The one thing Mr. McNair wanted was a winner,” defensive end J.J. Watt said. “All he wanted was a winner. He wanted to win every week. He wanted a team that could win and bring a championship to this city. So to be able to win eight straight and to be able to win tonight for him was good, and we’re going to try to keep doing that for him.”

Demaryius Thomas scored his first two touchdowns with Houston and Lamar Miller ran for 162 yards, including a 97-yard TD.

The Texans (8-3) also saluted McNair by wearing decals in the shape of a football with white block letters bearing his initials of “RCM.” With that tribute on the back of their helmets, they became the first team in NFL history to win eight games in a row after starting 0-3. They lead the AFC South by two games over Indianapolis.

“We need to try and keep getting better,” Houston coach Bill O’Brien said.

