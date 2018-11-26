Former world champion Aaron Wolf triumphs at Grand Slam Osaka
Judoka Aaron Wolf (right) shakes hands with coach Keiji Suzuki after winning the 100-km title at Grand Slam Osaka on Sunday. | KYODO

More Sports / Judo

Former world champion Aaron Wolf triumphs at Grand Slam Osaka

Kyodo

OSAKA – Aaron Wolf, the 2017 men’s 100-kilogram judo world champion, and Shoichiro Mukai both earned gold medals for Japan on Sunday, the final day of the Grand Slam Osaka.

Wolf collected a pair of waza-ari in the final over Canada’s Shady El Nahas at Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka. Wolf said he needed to make up for lost time after only managing fifth place at this year’s worlds.

“I don’t have time to let up,” the 22-year-old Wolf said.

Kosei Inoue, coach of the national men’s team, said, “That kind of judo, where he mesmerizes an opponent and then goes in for the kill, is back.”

Mukai won the men’s 90-kg division by defeating the Netherlands’ Noel van’t End in the final. Japan’s Mashu Baker crashed out in the third round.

Japan’s Asian Games champion Ruika Sato defeated compatriot Mami Umeki in the women’s 78-kg final by ippon, while world champion Shori Hamada finished in third place.

Akira Sone defeated fellow Japanese world champion Sara Asahina in the the women’s over-78-kg semifinals only to lose in the final to Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz. Asahina and Nami Inamori both walked off with bronze.

The best Japan could do in the men’s over-100-kg division was a third place by Kokoro Kageura. Rio de Janiero silver medalist Hisayoshi Harasawa lost in the second round.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Japan's Nordic combined team of Hideaki Nagai (left), Akito Watabe (center), Yoshito Watabe (right) and Go Yamamoto (sitting) pose with Santa Claus (left) and Mother Christmas after placing second at the World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland.
Japan earns Nordic combined silver at World Cup season opener
Japan's men's team won silver at the FIS Nordic combined World Cup season opener on Sunday, stepping onto the podium for the first time in five years. The team of two-time Olympic silver...
Ryoyu Kobayashi celebrates on the podium after winning a ski jumping World Cup event on Sunday in Ruka, Finland. Kobayashi finished ahead of a pair of Olympic gold medalists to earn the second World Cup title of his career.
Ryoyu Kobayashi captures second World Cup title
Ryoyu Kobayashi captured another men's ski jumping title Sunday, following up his first victory on the previous day with another win at the FIS World Cup event in the Finnish resort of Ruka. Kob...
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers attempts a pass against the Cardinals during the first half on Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, California.
Philip Rivers has record day as Chargers beat Cardinals
After a record-breaking day, Philip Rivers was quick to credit the guys on the receiving end of his uncommonly accurate passes. Rivers tied the NFL mark for consecutive completions and br...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Judoka Aaron Wolf (right) shakes hands with coach Keiji Suzuki after winning the 100-km title at Grand Slam Osaka on Sunday. | KYODO

, , ,