Philip Rivers has record day as Chargers beat Cardinals

After a record-breaking day, Philip Rivers was quick to credit the guys on the receiving end of his uncommonly accurate passes.

Rivers tied the NFL mark for consecutive completions and broke records for the most to start a game and the highest completion percentage in a game as the Los Angeles Chargers dismantled the Arizona Cardinals 45-10 on Sunday.

“There were some catches that could easily fall incomplete. There were a lot of guys involved in it,” Rivers said.

The 15-year veteran was on target with his first 25 passes and finished 28 of 29 for 259 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters. It was also his 11th straight game with multiple TD passes.

Rivers’ 25 straight completions tied Ryan Tannehill’s mark from 2015. The Dolphins QB completed his last seven throws against the Tennessee Titans in on Oct. 18, 2015, and then his first 18 the following week against the Houston Texans.

“There are far-off dreams where you wonder if you are going to have a game where you are never going to miss one and then you say, ‘Probably not.’ The fact that we were staying there in the fourth quarter says something,” Rivers said.

Rivers — who said he did not know he was near Tannehill’s record — tied the mark with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen midway through the third quarter. He had his only incompletion on the next possession, when he was rushed and was unable to connect on a short pass to Austin Ekeler.

Rivers did break Mark Brunell’s record for completions to start a game. Brunell had 22 straight for the Washington Redskins against the Houston Texans on Sept. 24, 2006. Rivers’ 96.8 percent accuracy surpassed Kurt Warner’s 92.3 percent, which was set in 2009 when he went 24 of 26 for Arizona against Jacksonville.

“He was hot,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “Guys were getting open and making plays for him. There were some great catches out there today.”

All three of Rivers’ touchdown passes were plays near the boundary where the receiver was able to bring the ball in while being covered. Mike Williams caught two in the corner of the end zone, and Allen’s was just inbounds while being draped by Arizona’s Tre Boston.

“He makes everything easier for us as receivers,” Williams said. “Philip put the ball up for me to go make a play and I’m just going up and making it.”

Of Rivers’ 28 completions — which went to seven players — eight came on screen passes behind the line of scrimmage. Five were in the air for 10 yards or more, including three that were 20 or more yards.

The Cardinals (2-9) jumped out to a 10-0 lead with scores on their first two possessions before the Chargers (8-3) scored touchdowns on six of seven possessions. Los Angeles seized momentum with a 28-point second quarter.

“We played a complete football game,” Lynn said. “It started off slow but we made adjustments and guys responded.”

Rivers was 19 of 19 in the first half for 187 yards. According to SportRadar, the last perfect first half with 15 or more attempts was by Warren Moon, who went 16 of 16 for Seattle against Oakland on Nov. 1, 1998. He completed all 10 passes during a two-minute drill that culminated in Williams’ TD with 16 seconds remaining.

Seahawks 30, Panthers 27

In Charlotte, Tyler Lockett knew if Russell Wilson bought him a few more seconds, he could spring himself for a big play.

Wilson did just that, sidestepping a few pass rushers in the pocket and enabling Lockett to slip behind cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and haul in a 43-yard completion at the Carolina 10. Wilson then took a knee twice and spiked the ball once to set up Sebastian Janikowski’s 31-yard field goal as time expired, allowing the Seattle Seahawks to complete a 30-27 come-from-behind win over the Panthers on Sunday.

“When Russell keeps it alive, we understand how hard it is for defenders to try to guard somebody more than five seconds,” Lockett said. “If it is longer than four or five seconds, it puts us in a better position to get open.”

Wilson threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns, putting the Seahawks (6-5) firmly in contention for an NFC wild card spot. Lockett finished with five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, while David Moore had four receptions for 103 yards and a score.

In Other Games

Broncos 24, Steelers 17

Colts 27, Dolphins 24

Browns 35, Bengals 20

Eagles 25, Giants 22

Patriots 27, Jets 13

Ravens 34, Raiders 17

Bills 24, Jaguars 21

Buccaneers 27, 49ers 9