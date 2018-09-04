Dodgers hurler Kenta Maeda yields winning blast to Mets’ Brandon Nimmo

Kenta Maeda suffered his second loss as a reliever Monday after allowing a three-run home run to snap a ninth-inning tie in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-2 loss against the New York Mets on Monday.

Maeda (8-9), who was relegated to the Dodgers’ bullpen last month, pitched a 1-2-3 eighth at Dodger Stadium to hold a 1-1 game but got into trouble after yielding a leadoff double to Jay Bruce in the ninth.

Following a sacrifice bunt, the right-hander hit his third batter of the inning to put runners on the corners. He then gave up a three-run shot to Brandon Nimmo before leaving the mound with Los Angeles trailing 4-1.

“I made a mistake pitching. I just got lost in myself,” Maeda said. “I want to stop repeating the same mistakes.”

Justin Turner homered in the first to give the Dodgers an early lead but Jacob deGrom drove in the equalizer in the fifth. A pair of singles and a sac fly added the home team’s final run in the ninth.

Rookie Drew Smith (1-0) earned his first major league win for a scoreless eighth.

DeGrom turned in another stellar no-decision. He broke a couple of records, too. Yet still not a victory that might boost his NL Cy Young Award candidacy.

He’s 8-8 this season despite a 1.68 ERA.

DeGrom has held opponents to three runs or fewer in 25 consecutive starts, the longest single-season streak in the majors since 1913, breaking a tie with Mets star Dwight Gooden (1985).

“He went out there and pitched another gem,” Nimmo said. “It is what we come to expect from Jake every time, it is almost not fair. We expect him to go out there and pitch seven innings and give up zero or one run every time.

“For him to keep doing that and then not get these W’s is unfortunate.”

The loss ended the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak and dropped them out of first in the NL West. They trail Colorado by a half-game.

In Other Games

Rockies 9, Giants 8

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

Brewers 4, Cubs 3

Red Sox 8, Braves 2

Astros 4, Twins 1

Nationals 4, Cardinals 3 (10)

A’s 6, Yankees 3

Royals 5, Indians 1

Marlins 3, Phillies 1

Mariners 2, Orioles 1

Angels 3, Rangers 1

White Sox 4, Tigers 2

Pirates 5, Reds 1

Rays 7, Blue Jays 1