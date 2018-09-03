England’s Alastair Cook to retire from international cricket after India series
England batsman Alastair Cook celebrates scoring his double century against Australia on the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec. 28, 2017. | AFP-JIJI

/

England’s Alastair Cook to retire from international cricket after India series

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – England great Alastair Cook announced on Monday he would retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing home series against India, with the opening batsman saying the time was right as he had “nothing left in the tank.”

The 33-year-old Essex left-hander is England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer with 12,254 runs at 44.88 including 32 hundreds, while his run of 158 consecutive Test appearances is a world record.

But the former England captain, who has played in 160 Tests in total, has struggled for runs recently and has averaged a meager 18.62 from nine Tests this year.

“After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India,” said Cook in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

“Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank,” he added.

“I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game.

“The thought of not sharing the dressing room again with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right.”

England took an unassailable 3-1 lead in their five-match series against India with a 60-run win in the fourth Test at Southampton on Sunday.

The England selectors have yet to announce their squad for the fifth Test at The Oval, which starts on Friday.

But it would be a major surprise if Cook was not allowed one last Test appearance prior to his international retirement.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ayako Uehara of Japan hits her tee shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic golf tournament in Portland, Oregon on Sunday.
Ayako Uehara finishes third at Portland Classic
Ayako Uehara finished third outright at the Portland Classic on Sunday, moving up a notch on the leaderboard in the final round at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. Uehara completed a bog...
Japan's Keigo Okawa, a 2016 Olympian, score a goal against Canada in an exhibition match on Aug. 5. Poseidon Japan defeated Canada 13-7 in a tuneup match before the Asian Games.
Canada's national water polo squad forges new bonds during trip to Japan
Half a world away from home, quality competition is a top priority for the Canada men's national water polo team. The city of Morioka, in Iwate Prefecture, is playing a vital role in mak...
Serena Williams plays a shot during her match against Kaia Kanepi at the U.S. Open on Sunday in New York. Williams won 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
Serena punches quarterfinal ticket with win over Kanepi
Serena Williams' yells of "Come on!" crescendoed right along with the tension in a fourth-round U.S. Open match that began as a rout and suddenly became riveting. When she ripped a backh...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

England batsman Alastair Cook celebrates scoring his double century against Australia on the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec. 28, 2017. | AFP-JIJI

, ,