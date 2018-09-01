Eagles triumph in Top League opener

KYODO

The Top League season kicked off Friday night with Canon beating Toshiba 26-20 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, the Eagles’ first win over the Brave Lupus in six attempts.

Eleven points from the boot of Japan flyhalf Yu Tamura, including a drop goal 12 minutes from time, ensured former South Africa coach Allister Coetzee had a winning return to Japan.

In other games, the Hino Red Dolphins routed the Munakata Sanix Blues 33-3, Kobe Kobelco Steelers topped the NTT Communications Shining Arcs 34-27 and last season’s runners-up, Panasonic Wild Knights, edged the Kubota Spears 15-11.

Photos

Click to enlarge

Canon's Yu Tamura carries the ball against Toshiba in the teams' Top League opener on Friday night at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground. The Eagles defeated the Brave Lupus 26-20. | KYODO

