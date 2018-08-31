Bellmare cruise past V-Varen
Shonan Bellmare's Tsukasa Umesaki celebrates after scoring a 32nd-minute goal against V-Varen Nagasaki on Friday night. Bellmare beat the hosts 3-1. | KYODO

NAGASAKI – Shonan Bellmare ran out comfortable 3-1 winners away to V-Varen Nagasaki in the J-League on Friday night.

In the only J1 clash of the night, the visitors went into the break with a 1-0 lead thanks to a 32nd-minute opener from Tsukasa Umesaki.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who joined from the Urawa Reds at the start of the year, beat his marker to turn in a cross from Hirokazu Ishihara from directly in front.

Daiki Kaneko doubled the lead 16 minutes into the second half, finding the back of the net from a corner kick. The goal was the first in the J. League for the 20-year-old, who made his first-division debut in April.

Substitute Takuya Okamoto added a third two minutes later to put the match out of reach of the cellar dwellers.

Juan Manuel Delgado pulled one back for the hosts in the 71st minute. It was the Spaniard’s fifth league goal of the season.

The loss leaves Nagasaki anchored to the bottom of the table behind Gamba Osaka on goal difference, while Bellmare climbed one place to 12th.

