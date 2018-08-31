Astros extend manager AJ Hinch’s contract through 2022

Astros extend manager AJ Hinch’s contract through 2022

HOUSTON – The World Series champion Houston Astros have rewarded manager A.J. Hinch with a new contract that extends his run in the dugout through the 2022 season.

The Astros made the announcement Thursday.

Hinch’s contract had been set to expire after this year.

The 44-year-old Hinch guided Houston to its first World Series title last season. The Astros led the AL West by 2 1/2 games over Oakland going into Thursday night’s home game against the Angels.

Hinch took over the Astros in 2015. The former major league catcher formerly managed the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow says Hinch “is aligned with the vision of our front office, has made a great connection with our players, and has earned the respect of everyone in the clubhouse.”

