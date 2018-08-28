Jose Mourinho demands ‘respect, respect, respect’ after 3-0 loss to Spurs

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Even his heaviest home loss wasn’t enough to defeat Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho’s fighting spirit on Monday.

Following a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League at Old Trafford, the Portuguese defiantly held up three fingers at his news conference.

“Do you know what this means? 3-0,” Mourinho asked. “That also means three Premiership (titles) and I won more Premierships alone than the other 19 managers together. Three for me and two for them.”

Mourinho then left his seat repeating “respect, respect, respect” as he walked out of the news conference.

But the scale of the defeat was shown by the fact that in his four previous Premier League visits to Old Trafford, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino had never seen his team score.

He has now — three times — as Tottenham humiliated United to stay perfect after three rounds.

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura struck twice in a three-minute span early in the second half. Moura grabbed a second with six minutes left.

Raising media speculation over his future, Mourinho cut a lonely figure as he took to the field at the end to shake hands with his players and then went out of his way to applaud the home fans who had remained inside Old Trafford, holding up a scarf thrown to him by a supporter.

He praised United fans for their attitude, saying “all our fans don’t read papers, all our fans don’t watch television, all our fans are more intelligent than that and answered in an amazing way.

“I don’t think it’s normal for a team to lose at home and (the fans) react like that.”

This is just the second season in Premier League history that United has lost more than one of its opening three matches. After beating Leicester in its opener, United lost to Brighton 3-2 and now has three points after three rounds.

Tottenham’s perfect start to the campaign continued with its third straight win. The London side, which is tied on points with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Watford, sits in second on goal difference.

