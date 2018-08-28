Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. becomes NFL’s top-paid receiver
Giants receiver Odell Beckham makes a catch during training camp on Aug. 21 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. becomes NFL’s top-paid receiver

AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday the team agreed to a five-year contract extension with the three-time Pro Bowler.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Giants have not announced the deal, which comes less than two weeks before the season opener against Jacksonville.

While terms were not disclosed, the deal with the 25-year-old, 2014 first-rounder is worth about $95 million with $65 million guaranteed.

Beckham’s $19 million average salary would top the $17 million earned by Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His $95 million deal also tops the $82.5 million deal receiver Mike Evans has with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beckham, who missed most of last season with a broken left ankle, was scheduled to make $8.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract.

In his first four seasons, Beckham has caught 313 passes for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Beckham has not played in any of the Giants’ three preseason games as new coach Pat Shurmur has taken a very cautious approach with the catalyst to his offense coming off his first major professional injury.

It is unlikely that he will play in the preseason finale on Thursday against the New England Patriots so his first game action since being hurt on Oct. 8 will be against the Jaguars at home on Sept. 9.

,