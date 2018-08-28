Ken Shiro to mount fourth defense of WBC light flyweight title
Ken Shiro (right) punches challenger Gilberto Pedrosa of Panama in a WBC light flyweight title match on Dec. 30, 2017, at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. | AFP-JIJI

/

Ken Shiro to mount fourth defense of WBC light flyweight title

Kyodo

Kenshiro Teraji said Tuesday he will attempt the fourth defense of his WBC light flyweight title on Oct. 7 against Milan Melindo of the Philippines.

The 26-year-old, who fights under the name Ken Shiro, is undefeated in 13 professional bouts with seven knockouts. Melindo is a former world champion, having lost his IBF light flyweight championship and his WBA super championship on New Year’s Eve to Ryoichi Taguchi.

“I want to give it my all so that I can deliver another comprehensive win,” said Shiro, who won his last fight by knockout.

The 30-year-old Melindo is 37-3 with 13 KOs. He had won his IBF crown by beating Akira Yaegashi in May 2017.

“I have no fear of him,” Shiro said of Melindo. “If I can maintain the right distance, I will have no problems.”

The Shiro-Melindo fight will be on the same card at Yokohama Arena as WBA bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue’s bout with former super champion Juan Carlos Payano of the Dominican Republic.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

A fan waves an Indonesian flag during the men's team badminton final between Indonesia and China at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Aug. 22.
Passionate Indonesian fans embrace home Asian Games
"Nippon! Nippon!" Most of the people chanting were Indonesian. But their support for the Japanese men's basketball team echoed loudly around the arena and created a lively atmosphere....
Japan's Aimi Kunikate (right) controls the ball as South Korea's Kim Hyeri (left) defends during their match at the Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, on Tuesday.
Nadeshiko provide highlight for Japan on goldless day at Asian Games
Nadeshiko Japan's players provided a ray of light for their country on an otherwise gloomy, goldless Tuesday at the Asian Games, the women's soccer team winning through to the final with a victo...
Yoshihito Nishioka
Yoshihito Nishioka faces tough task against Roger Federer at U.S. Open in latest stage of comeback
It's been a long road back from major knee surgery for Yoshihito Nishioka. It got a little bit longer last week when he drew Roger Federer in the first round of the U.S. Open. An...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ken Shiro (right) punches challenger Gilberto Pedrosa of Panama in a WBC light flyweight title match on Dec. 30, 2017, at Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,