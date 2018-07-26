Brazil manager Tite receives contract extension until 2022 World Cup

AP

SAO PAULO – Brazil manager Tite has extended his contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the national soccer confederation said on Wednesday.

Tite, 57, who has been in charge since August 2016, is the first Brazil coach to extend his deal after a World Cup since Claudio Coutinho in 1978.

His team was knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinals in Russia earlier this month but, unlike other national coaches, he has received little criticism since arriving home.

Tite has a record of 20 wins, four draws and two losses at the helm.

Coordinator-general Edu Gaspar has also had his contract extended until the next World Cup.

Brazil’s next matches are friendlies on Sept. 7 and 11 in the United States. The first is against the U.S., the second against a team as yet undecided.

The team’s next big tournament is the 2019 Copa America, an event it will host.

“The experience of this first cycle has established a relationship of trust among us all, and that will reflect in our next step,” Tite said in a statement.

“It is a great challenge and we are happy to face it, we are already focused on the next matches and tournaments.”

Brazilian football confederation chairman Rogerio Caboclo said the extensions were “part of a long-term project” that will give the team “careful planning” ahead of the next World Cup.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Yoshinori Muto
Yoshinori Muto on verge of finalizing deal with Newcastle United: source
Striker Yoshinori Muto is closing in on a deal with Newcastle United, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who impressed during the World Cup, scored a perso...
Kashima Antlers' Shoma Doi (right) controls the ball in the first half against Cerezo Osaka on Wednesday at Yanmar Stadium. Doi scored a goal in the Antlers' 2-0 win.
Antlers strike twice in second half to down Cerezo, but lose Gen Shoji to ankle injury
Yuma Suzuki and Shoma Doi scored second-half goals in quick succession Wednesday night in the Kashima Antlers' 2-0 win away to Cerezo Osaka. The victory at Yanmar Stadium lifted Kashima ...
France's Kylian Mbappe scores a goal in the World Cup final on July 15.
World Cup star Kylian Mbappe played through back injury in final two games
France striker Kylian Mbappe has revealed he played the World Cup semifinals and final with a back injury he hid from his rivals. In an interview with France Football magazine, Mbappe sa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Brazil manager Tite is seen during the World Cup in Russia.

, , ,