Richard Sherman cleared for 49ers training camp

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – Richard Sherman has been cleared to practice for the San Francisco 49ers at the start of training camp.

Sherman joined San Francisco after getting released by rival Seattle following season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was unable to participate in the offseason program but pronounced himself 100 percent when he reported to camp Wednesday and will take part in the team’s first practice Thursday.

Sherman earned a $2 million bonus for passing his physical under a contract he negotiated himself following the injury that ended his season last November. Sherman consulted with former Lakers great Kobe Bryant on what it takes to come back from that kind of injury and always believed he would be ready for the start of camp.

“It was a grind,” he said. “But I think it was more like one of those things that you can look at optimistically or pessimistically. You can look at it as, ‘Woe is me, why did this happen to me? Why do I have to go through this?’ Or you could look at it as, ‘I needed another great challenge and I needed another mountain to climb.’ That’s how I treated it.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the initial plan for Sherman will be to practice the first two days, take a day off Saturday and then return to the field Sunday. The 49ers will take Monday off and the team will see how Sherman has responded to figure out what’s next.

“We trust what he thinks and how he works,” Shanahan said. “A lot of it is up to Richard. If he’s being too aggressive, it’s our job to pull him back. It’s a matter of time when he gets back and we want to be smart with that.”

Cornerback Richard Sherman, seen here with the Seattle Seahawks last season, has been cleared to participate in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers following surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon. | AP

