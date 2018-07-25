Mikhail Youzhny reveals plan to retire in September

Veteran Russian tennis star Mikhail Youzhny said on Tuesday that he would retire from the ATP Tour following the St. Petersburg Open in mid-September.

The 36-year-old from Moscow made the announcement after winning his first-round match at the Atlanta Open 6-2, 6-0 over American Emil Reinberg.

“The time is over,” the former world No. 8 said.

The 10-time ATP singles title winner said he is looking forward to competing in a final Grand Slam at the U.S. Open late next month, then wrap things up at the St. Petersburg Open, which begins Sept. 17.

“I was so nervous this evening because I can announce I finish my tennis career after U.S. Open and one more tournament,” said Youzhny. “I will play my club tournament . .. and this will be my last tournament.”

Youzhny, who is ranked 105th in the world, still has some work to do at the Atlanta Open. He advances to the second round for a clash with German seventh seed Mischa Zverev with the winner likely meeting top seed John Isner in the quarterfinals.

Youzhny crushed Reinberg in just 73 minutes, winning a perfect 17 of 17 points on his first serve and breaking the American’s serve five times.

Youzhny competed in several Olympics and also won nine doubles titles. His best result in a Grand Slam was reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open twice in 2010 and 2006 where he upset second seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.