Browns receiver Josh Gordon to miss training camp for drug addiction recovery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon announced Monday that he will not be with the team when camp opens later this week as he continues to deal with substance abuse rehabilitation.

CLEVELAND – Days before opening training camp, the Cleveland Browns learned Josh Gordon will be missing again.

For how long remains unclear.

The troubled wide receiver, who has been suspended numerous times over the past six years by the NFL for drug violations, said on Twitter that he won’t be with the team for the start of camp as he continues to recover from addictions that have derailed his once-promising career.

Gordon has missed two full years after being indefinitely suspended by commissioner Roger Goodell and hasn’t played a complete season since 2013, when he led the league in yards receiving and scored nine touchdowns.

While Gordon’s social media post was vague, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the 27-year-old has not been suspended.

“We will address the matter at the appropriate time,” McCarthy said in an email to AP, adding “there’s no timetable” on Gordon’s return.

Gordon’s disclosure came as the Browns are preparing to begin camp under coach Hue Jackson following a 0-16 season.

The team overhauled its roster during the offseason, adding former Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry and a few other potential starters in trades before drafting Heisman Trophy-winning QB Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick.

Gordon had been a major part of Cleveland’s plans for 2018, but those could now be on hold.

In recent weeks, rumors that Gordon failed a drug test circulated on social media. But it wasn’t until he posted his message Monday that it became known he could be sidelined again.

