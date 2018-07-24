/

Mavericks sign Dirk Nowitzki for record 21st season

AFP-JIJI

DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks have re-signed Dirk Nowitzki, which will make the German star the first player in NBA history to play 21 straight seasons with the same team.

The previous record of 20 was held by Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers.

No details were released about the deal which was announced on the team’s website on Monday.

The Wurzburg, Germany, native was the ninth overall pick in the 1998 entry draft and was acquired by the Mavericks via a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 13-time All-Star Nowitzki is the most decorated Maverick in franchise history. He was named Most Valuable Player of the 2006-07 season and MVP of the 2011 NBA Finals.

Nowitzki, who turned 40 last month, is the league’s only international player with more than 30,000 career points.

Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, seen attempting a 3-point shot in a January 2018 game against the Rockets, is a 13-time NBA All-Star. | AP

