Angels cruise to easy victory against Astros

Shohei Ohtani singled and scored twice on Sunday as the Los Angeles Angels prevented a three-game sweep with a 14-5 win over the Houston Astros in the finale of their three-game series.

With the Angels trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning at Angel Stadium, Ohtani drew a leadoff walk from Houston left-hander Lance McCullers Jr. (10-5) and came around to score the game-tying run on Ian Kinsler’s double to deep left.

The 24-year-old Japanese lined out and grounded into a force out in his next at-bats. But in the seventh, he singled and was driven home along with Kinsler on David Fletcher’s single after Astros reliever Will Harris loaded the bases.

“I did relatively well. I drew a walk and had decent at-bats. The lineup overall had a good flow, and I was able to get into it,” said Ohtani, who batted fifth as the Angels’ designated hitter.

Meanwhile, teammate Mike Trout may have finally broken out of a slump.

The two-time American League MVP drove in a teammate for the first time in more than a month, homering to cap Los Angeles’ seven-run burst in seventh.

“It was nice just to see some guys put some really good swings on balls and get some good momentum, some good vibes going. But it’s only for today. We got to be able to carry that over moving forward and we got to do it a lot more often,” said Andrew Heaney (6-6), who won his fourth consecutive home start.

With their superstar leading the way, the Angels set a season high for runs and stopped a three-game losing streak.

Trout hit his 26th home run, a drive off Chris Devenski that followed Andrelton Simmons’ single. Trout’s only RBIs since June 19 had been solo homers off Baltimore’s David Hess on June 29 and against the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Ross Stripling on July 7.

Trout singled in the first ending streaks of 16 plate appearances and 11 at-bats without a hit.

Houston had not allowed double-digit runs since a 13-12, 10-inning win over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

McCullers gave up five runs, six hits and five walks in 4⅓ innings. He became the first Astros pitcher to walk five or more in consecutive starts since Erik Bedard in July 2013.

“From the onset I think Lance was battling himself a little bit,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said. “Didn’t quite put the finish put-away curve balls like he normally does, but you’re not going to have a game like this and not have everybody have a little bit of a bad day.”

Red Sox 9, Tigers 1

In Detroit, Chris Sale struck out nine in six scoreless innings to win his fifth consecutive start, and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run homer as Boston earned its 19th win in 23 games.

Athletics 6, Giants 5 (10)

In Oakland, Jeurys Familia got the win in his Athletics debut when Marcus Semien scored from second base on Matt Chapman’s infield chopper in the 10th inning.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4

In Toronto, Yangervis Solarte hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning off Tanner Scott (1-2), and the Blue Jays rallied from a 4-1 deficit to complete a three-game sweep.

Royals 5, Twins 3

In Kansas City, slow-footed catcher Drew Butera broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run, inside-the-park home run off Zach Duke (3-4) when center fielder Jake Cave failed in his attempt to make a diving catch in the seventh inning.

Mariners 8 White Sox 2

In Seattle, Ryon Healy hit a pair of three-run homers for a career-best six RBIs.

Rangers 5, Indians 0

In Arlington, Texas, Rougned Odor drove in three runs, Ryan Rua hit a two-run homer and Texas withstood the heat on a 108-degree (42 Celsius) afternoon to stop a four-game losing streak.

Rays 6, Marlins 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson connected for a game-ending grand slam off Kyle Barraclough (0-4).

Mets at Yankees — ppd.

Dodgers 11, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, Manny Machado had a double to drive in his first run since he was acquired from Baltimore, Matt Kemp hit a pair of solo homers off Brent Suter (8-7) and Chris Taylor had three RBIs for the NL West leaders.

Cubs 7, Cardinals 2

In Chicago, Matt Carpenter’s streak of consecutive games with home runs ended at six as Jose Quintana (9-6) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings.

Padres 10, Phillies 2 (1st)

Phillies 5, Padres 0 (2nd)

In Philadelphia, Tyson Ross (6-8) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings in the first game of the doubleheader. He had been 0-5 in seven starts since beating Cincinnati on June 3, losing his previous three outings.

Later, the Phillies’ Vince Velasquez (6-8) allowed two hits over seven innings, struck out seven and walked one to gain the split as the Phillies widened their NL East lead to one game over second-place Atlanta.

Pirates 9, Reds 2

In Cincinnati, Corey Dickerson homered for the fourth time in three days, and Pittsburgh extended a winning streak to nine for the first time since June 2013.

Nationals 6, Braves 2

In Washington, Bryce Harper homered and Max Scherzer (13-5) won his third straight start, striking out seven in six innings while allowing two runs and eight hits.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 1

In Phoenix, Zack Greinke (11-5) allowed two hits and struck out a season-high 13 in eight innings to stop Colorado’s seven-game winning streak and move ahead of the Rockies back into second in the NL West, 1½ games behind the Dodgers.