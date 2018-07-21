Kenya’s Chepkoech smashes steeplechase world record
Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech competes in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday night. | AP

AP

MONTE CARLO, MONACO – Mission accomplished for Beatrice Chepkoech, who set out to break the 3,000-meter steeplechase world record and broke it by more than eight seconds on Friday.

Chepkoech clocked 8 minutes, 44.32 seconds at the Herculis Diamond League meeting, becoming the first Kenyan woman to hold the 3,000 steeplechase world record.

The previous mark was 8:52.78 set by Ruth Jebet of Bahrain two years ago in Paris.

Chepkoech, who finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 world championships, dropped all of her rivals with three laps left and won by more than 16 seconds.

“I wanted to break the world record, that was the plan from the beginning of the season,” she said. “And I was aware the biggest chance would be at Monaco due to weather, crowds, and the whole environment. And this plan worked well.”

In Chepkoech’s slipstream, Courtney Frerichs was a distant runner-up but crossed in 9:00.85 to set the U.S. record.

Earlier, Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas set a world-leading time of 48.97 seconds to win the 400 meters.

