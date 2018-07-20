Kevin Kisner takes lead at British Open

The silver claret jug was on the first tee Thursday morning at Carnoustie, a trophy that Kevin Kisner knows all too well.

Kisner flew home from the British Open last year with Jordan Spieth, a flight that was delayed while waiting on Spieth to finish up his duties as the champion golfer of the year. Just last week, Kisner was on the plane with Spieth to Paris to see the Ryder Cup course, and Spieth had to bring the jug along to return it to the R&A when they arrived at this links along the North Sea.

“And I’m staying with him this week, and he no longer has it,” Kisner said. “He gave it back Monday. It would be cool to return the favor.”

Kisner played like he was serious about that.

He made a long eagle putt on the par-5 sixth. He ran off three straight birdies on the back nine. Kisner finished with a 5-under 66 before some 60 players had even started the opening round, and nobody could catch him.

In what might be the easiest conditions of the week, Kisner kept the ball in play and made just about everything. He took only 22 putts and had a one-shot lead, giving him little more than bragging rights in the house of stars where he is staying, with roommates that include five major champions and Rickie Fowler.

“The golf course is great for me,” Kisner said. “The conditions have been fine. Going forward, you never know what you’re going to have in Scotland. I know the rain is coming in tomorrow. I don’t think the rain is going to affect how the golf course is playing in one day, but I have to just keep doing what I’m doing. If I have 22 puts the next three days, I bet I’ll have a pretty good shot.”

Carnoustie still managed to hold its own.

One shot behind was a collection of players with little history in golf’s biggest events, including Erik Van Rooyen and Zander Lombard of South Africa. Tony Finau had eight birdies to offset his share of mistakes to join them at 67.

Of the top seven on the leaderboard, none has won a major.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm powered their way to 69s, going for the green on short par 4s. Tiger Woods took out his driver one time and shot 71, a round slowed by a short putt he missed and a pot bunker he couldn’t avoid.

“I played better than what the score indicates,” Woods said. “I had two 8-irons into both par 5s today, and I end up with par on both of those. If I just clean up those two holes and play them the way I’m supposed to play them with 8-iron in my hand, I think I’d probably have the best round in the afternoon wave.”

Almost. Eleven of the 31 players who broke par were in the afternoon side of the draw.

Yuta Ikeda recorded a 1-under par 70 and is four shots behind Kisner.

“I’m really glad I finished under par. I think I played good golf,” said Ikeda, one of 14 players tied for 18th place.

Hideki Matsuyama, who is aiming to win his first major title, had a shaky start, carding five bogeys against a single birdie to finish the round nine shots back.

“There was nothing good about my round,” he said. “I thought I’m off to a good start, but I can’t keep that momentum when it comes to tournaments.”