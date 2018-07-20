Three-division world champion Kazuto Ioka ends retirement
Kazuto Ioka announced his comeback on Friday at a news conference. | KYODO

/

Three-division world champion Kazuto Ioka ends retirement

Kyodo

Kazuto Ioka, who announced his retirement last December after winning world titles in three separate weight classes, said Friday he is returning to the ring.

The 29-year-old will move his base to Los Angeles, where he is scheduled to fight a super flyweight bout on Sept. 8.

“I think it’ll be a completely new challenge at a new place. I want to get good results at any cost,” he told a news conference in Tokyo. “I’m looking to win my fourth weight class in the United States.”

Ioka, who made his pro debut in April 2009, won the WBC minimumweight crown in 2011 and beat WBA champion Akira Yaegashi the following year to unify the two titles.

Ioka went on to claim the WBA light flyweight title in 2012 and the WBA flyweight title in 2015. He is 22-1 with 13 knockouts.

He announced his retirement last New Year’s Eve after relinquishing his flyweight title in November. At the time he said he was satisfied with his career after winning three titles in different weight divisions.

