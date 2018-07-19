Star cornerback Darrelle Revis retiring after 11 seasons
Cornerback Darrelle Revis, seen here with the New York Jets in 2015, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 11 seasons. | AP

/

Star cornerback Darrelle Revis retiring after 11 seasons

AP

NEW YORK – Revis Island is closed for business.

Darrelle Revis, a star cornerback with the New York Jets and a Super Bowl winner with their archrivals, the New England Patriots, has retired.

Revis announced Wednesday on social media that he was ending an 11-season career that included four All-Pro selections.

“Today, I am closing a chapter in my life that I once dreamed of as a kid,” Revis wrote . “The game of football has opened doors for me I once thought were nearly impossible to get through. My passion to play the game at an elite level brought fun and excitement to the term ‘shutdown corner’ which was nearly on the verge of extinction.

“Covering some of the toughest assignments in league history was a challenge every Sunday, but also an honor . . .

“Long Live Revis Island.”

The proprietor of that place was a first-round draft pick (14th overall) by the Jets in 2007 who made an instant impact as a coverage demon. Usually charged with handling an opponent’s top receiver, Revis, now 33, often forced offenses to change their game plan to avoid him.

Revis had 29 career interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, including a 100-yarder against Miami. In 2009, Revis was beaten out by Charles Woodson for Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“That season, he was far and away the most dominant player in the NFL on defense; that he never got (defensive) MVP that year, people are crazy,” said former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, now an analyst for ESPN.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Brittany Lincicome watches her drive off the 18th tee during the LPGA Marathon Classic on Friday in Sylvania, Ohio.
LPGA star Brittany Lincicome excited about chance to play in PGA event
Brittany Lincicome, hoping to be a trailblazer, will become only the sixth woman to compete in a men's PGA Tour event when she tees off Thursday at the Barbasol Championship. The 32-year-...
Tour de France leader Greg Van Avermaet (left) and Serge Pauwels complete Stage 10 on Tuesday in Le Grand-Bornand, France.
Greg Van Avermaet extends lead at Tour de France as Team Sky bides time
Facing the climbing prowess of Chris Froome's Team Sky, Greg Van Avermaet expected to lose his lead on the first day in the mountains at the Tour de France. Instead, the Olympic champion ...
Image Not Available
Nihon University to name Isao Hashizume new football coach: sources
Nihon University will hire veteran college football coach Isao Hashizume after the previous coach was forced to resign over a dangerous late tackle by one of his players, sources familiar with t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Cornerback Darrelle Revis, seen here with the New York Jets in 2015, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 11 seasons. | AP

, ,