Masahiro Tanaka gets no-decision after solid start; Yanks fall to Tribe

Michael Brantley homered leading off the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Indians headed into the All-Star break with a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday to split their four-game series.

One of six Cleveland players who will be in Washington for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, Brantley broke a 2-2 tie by belting a pitch from Chad Green (5-2) into the seats in right for his 12th homer. The Indians added two more runs in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Yan Gomes and Green’s wild pitch.

Masahiro Tanaka got the start for the Yankees and pitched a solid 6⅓ innings but received a no-decision.

Tanaka, who is 7-2 in 15 games this season, struck out five and scattered six hits to hold the Indians to two runs at Progressive Field until he was replaced by Green with one out and two on in the bottom of the seventh.

“Overall I think it was good. There are times when there’s nothing you can do,” Tanaka said. “I want to pitch well in the second half of the season.”

It was the right-hander’s second start and second straight no-decision since returning from the disabled list on July 10.

The Indians are familiar with Tanaka, who pitched seven shutout innings and beat them in Game 3 of last year’s American League Division Series.

Tanaka’s tantalizing split-finger fastball, which appears to be a fastball before dropping before it reaches the plate — can make the most disciplined hitter look foolish.

“It’s a tough pitch, man, because you don’t really see spin,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “At least with a breaking ball you can see spin. It can make your hair fall out right in the batter’s box.”

Dodgers 5, Angels 3

In Los Angeles, Kenta Maeda (7-5) picked up a relief win after replacing starter Clayton Kershaw with two outs and two on in the seventh.

Maeda hit his first batter to land himself into a bases-loaded jam but struck out his second to shut down the inning unscathed.

Enrique Hernandez hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the bottom of the inning, and the Dodgers’ win tied this season’s Freeway Series at three games each.

“I never thought I’d go into a scene like that,” said Maeda, who has mainly been a starter for the Dodgers this year.

Orioles 6, Rangers 5

In Baltimore, Manny Machado homered before making an early exit, Adam Jones hit a three-run double and the Orioles rallied past Texas.

Machado was removed in the fifth inning by manager Buck Showalter after a 26-minute rain delay, taking the All-Star shortstop off a sloppy field. The last-place Orioles are entertaining offers for Machado, who is expected to be dealt before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Tigers 6, Astros 3

In Houston, John Hicks hit one of Detroit’s four home runs off Justin Verlander, and the Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak.

Verlander (9-5) struck out 12 in six innings in his first start against his former team. But he allowed a season-high six runs while dropping his third straight decision.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 2

In Boston, Xander Bogaerts homered in his first at-bat a day after hitting a game-ending grand slam, and the Red Sox entered the All-Star break with their best record since 1949.

Bogaerts and Brock Holt each drove in two runs for major league-leading Boston (68-30), which has won 12 of its last 13 games.

Twins 11, Rays 7 (10)

In Minneapolis, Brian Dozier belted a grand slam for the Twins in the 10th inning, capping a testy, back-and-forth finish that featured four lead changes from the bottom of the seventh on.

Jake Cave singled to start the 10th against Matt Andriese (2-4). He moved up on a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt. Manager Kevin Cash ordered two intentional walks to load the bases and brought left fielder Joey Wendle in for a five-man infield. Dozier squashed the strategy with his 16th homer of the season.

White Sox 10 Royals 1

In Chicago, Daniel Palka and Yoan Moncada homered, Lucas Giolito tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning and the White Sox won for the third time in four games.

Moncada had three hits and scored three times a day after leaving Saturday’s 5-0 loss with a bruised right knee. Palka also had three hits and drove in two runs.

Cardinals 6, Reds 4

In St. Louis, Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler homered for the Cardinals, making interim manager Mike Shildt a winner in his first game.

Shildt took over for Mike Matheny, who was fired late Saturday after six-plus seasons at the helm.

Cubs 7, Padres 4

In San Diego, Jon Lester won for the eighth time in nine starts, Jason Heyward drove in two runs and Chicago completed a three-game series sweep.

The Cubs jumped to a 5-0 lead after two innings against rookie left-hander Eric Lauer (5-6), who came within one out of his first complete game in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous start.

Pirates 7, Brewers 6 (10)

In Pittsburgh, Josh Bell hit a two-run double in the 10th inning, giving the Pirates a five-game sweep of Milwaukee and their sixth straight win overall.

With rain falling, Gregory Polanco and Colin Moran singled to put runners on the corners for Bell, who drove a pitch from Dan Jennings (3-3) into the gap in right-center. The relay throw beat Moran home but trickled through the legs of catcher Erik Kratz.

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 1

In Atlanta, Julio Teheran pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings and the Braves used a four-run third inning to get the win.

It was a needed confidence boost before the All-Star break for Atlanta, which had lost eight of 10. Teheran (7-6) allowed four hits, struck out six and walked three.

Marlins 10, Phillies 5

In Miami, Brian Anderson smacked a three-run homer in Miami’s eight-run fifth inning.

The Marlins’ totaled eight hits in the fifth against three pitchers. Cameron Maybin homered and singled in the inning, and Justin Bour had two singles, with his second hit driving in the final two runs for an 8-5 lead.

Nationals 6, Mets 1

In New York, Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner each had a two-run single in Washington’s five-run seventh inning.

Matt Adams added two hits and scored a run as Washington salvaged a split of its four-game set against New York. A preseason favorite to win the NL East and contend for a World Series championship, the disappointing Nationals hit the All-Star break with a 48-48 record, good for third in the division.

Rockies 4, Mariners 3

In Denver, Trevor Story led off the ninth inning with his 20th homer, closing out the Rockies’ three-game series sweep.

Story worked the count to 2-2 against Nick Vincent (3-2) before hitting a drive over the wall in left-center for a dramatic finish to a game played through steady rain.

Athletics 6, Giants 2

In San Francisco, Stephen Piscotty homered for the fifth time in nine games, leading Oakland to the victory.

Sean Manaea (9-6) allowed two runs in six innings for his fourth consecutive win. All-Star second baseman Jed Lowrie walked and scored in his return to the lineup following a scary collision in right field two nights earlier.