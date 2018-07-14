Chris Coleman wins 100 meters at Diamond League meet in return from injury
American Chris Coleman (center) beats compatriots Noha Lyles (left) and Ronnie Baker to win the 100 meters at the Diamond League meet in Rabat on Friday night. Coleman won in a time of 9.98 seconds. | AFP-JIJI

RABAT – American Chris Coleman signaled a return to form and fitness on Friday by edging out compatriots Ronnie Baker and Noah Lyles to win a thrilling Diamond League 100 meters on Friday night, while Hellen Obiri set a new world-leading time in the women’s 5,000.

Coleman, who was runner-up to Justin Gatlin at last year’s world championships, was quick out of the blocks but only just clung on to beat Baker in a season’s best time of 9.98 seconds.

The 22-year-old set a 60-meter world indoor record of 6.34 seconds earlier this year, but has struggled with injuries since.

“It was a perfect night for me — good race and good time, I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

“I am not so surprised to win on my first race (back), even with such a great field because I was very fast in practice these last days. When I was injured, I managed to keep a good condition.”

Baker and Lyles share the world-leading time of 9.88 for 2018.

The former finished in the same time as Coleman but was beaten on the dip, while Lyles was just one-hundredth of a second slower.

Kenya’s Obiri, the reigning world champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist, powered clear of Sifan Hassan to win the women’s 5,000 in a magnificent time of 14 minutes and 21.75 seconds.

Elsewhere, Russian high jumper Mariya Lasitskene saw her 45-competition unbeaten run come to an end, as she failed to clear a modest 1.94 meters.

But her disappointing performance in Morocco allowed Bulgarian Mirela Demireva to snatch the win with 1.94, although she later brought down the bar when attempting a personal best of 2.02.

