Boston’s win streak ends at 10

The streak had to end some time.

Rick Porcello just didn’t want it to be his fault.

Justin Smoak homered and Kevin Pillar hit a two-run double as the Toronto Blue Jays chased the Boston right-hander in a five-run third inning on Friday night, beating the Red Sox 13-7 to snap their 10-game winning streak.

Pillar had four of Toronto’s 14 hits and Smoak had three, including another homer in the eighth. They drove in four runs apiece.

“This one’s completely on me,” Porcello said. “We’re playing great baseball right now. Just had a 10-game winning streak. Not going to let one game ruin that.”

Dwight Smith Jr. also homered for Toronto, which won for the second time in six games. Jake Petricka (1-0) pitched two innings of shutout ball in relief of Ryan Borucki, who lasted just three-plus innings.

“That was a Fenway special,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Borucki got indoctrinated a little bit tonight to Fenway Park. But, you know, he hung in there.”

Mookie Betts had three hits, including two triples, to raise his major league-leading batting average to .357. J.D. Martinez had two hits for the Red Sox (66-30), who will head into the All-Star break with the best record in baseball and the AL East lead.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits — and two of Toronto’s four errors.

Mets 4, Nationals 2

In New York, Noah Syndergaard pitched out of trouble in a rusty return from the disabled list and helped himself with an RBI single as the Mets beat Washington.

Amed Rosario tripled and doubled, both times over Bryce Harper’s head in center field, and New York won for only the sixth time in its last 26 home games.

Dodgers 3, Angels 2

In Los Angeles, Max Muncy homered and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, helping the Dodgers rally past the Angels in the resumption of the Freeway Series.

Angels pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani doubled in the ninth.

Phillies 2, Marlins 0

In Miami, Aaron Altherr drove in his first run of July and later started a sensational relay to protect the lead, helping Jake Arrieta and Philadelphia top the hosts.

Indians 6, Yankees 5

In Cleveland, rookie right-hander Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth and the Indians’ shaky bullpen narrowly closed things out.

Cubs 5, Padres 4 (10)

In San Diego, Anthony Rizzo hit a tying double with two outs in the ninth and Javier Baez scored the go-ahead run on consecutive errors with one out in the 10th.

Pirates 7, Brewers 3

In Pittsburgh, Josh Bell tied a career high with four hits and Gregory Polanco homered.

Twins 11, Rays 8

In Minneapolis, Joe Mauer homered and drove in four runs, Jake Cave had three hits and a pair of RBIs and Robbie Grossman added three hits for the hosts.

Giants 7, Athletics 1

In San Francisco, Buster Posey singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth and the Giants slowed down surging Oakland.

Reds 9, Cardinals 1

In St. Louis, Scooter Gennett and Dilson Herrera homered, Matt Harvey (5-5) tossed five solid innings and Cincinnati beat the Cards.

Rangers 5, Orioles 4

In Baltimore, Ryan Rua had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit three-run homer in the seventh.

Rockies 10, Mariners 7

In Denver, Trevor Story homered and drove in four runs, Charlie Blackmon also connected and Tony Wolters had three RBIs for Colorado.

Diamondbacks 2, Braves 1

In Atlanta, Nick Ahmed hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh.

Astros 3, Tigers 0

In Houston, Dallas Keuchel pitched six strong innings, three relievers completed the seven-hitter and Alex Bregman set a career high with his 20th homer.

White Sox 9, Royals 6

In Chicago, Leury Garcia had three hits and three RBIs, while All-Star Jose Abreu homered for the first time in July.