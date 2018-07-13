Blackhawks unload Marian Hossa’s contract in blockbuster trade with Coyotes
CHICAGO – The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Marian Hossa and Vinnie Hinostroza in a blockbuster deal with the Arizona Coyotes, parting with a promising young forward in order to clear out a troublesome contract.

The Blackhawks also sent defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a third-round pick in the 2019 draft to the Coyotes for forwards Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle and Jordan Maletta, defenseman Andrew Campbell and a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. Kruger was drafted by Chicago and spent his first seven seasons with the Blackhawks before he was traded to Vegas last July.

The 39-year-old Hossa did not play last season because of severe side effects from medication to treat a progressive skin disorder. He isn’t expected to play again, but he is signed through the 2020-21 season at a $5.275 million cap hit.

Thursday’s trade gets Hossa’s contract off Chicago’s books, but it comes at a heavy cost. Hinostroza, a 24-year-old Chicago native, set career highs with seven goals and 18 assists in 50 games last season, and the 26-year-old Oesterle also showed promising signs last year.

