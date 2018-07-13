Ex-Knicks forward Charles Oakley arrested at Las Vegas casino
/

LAS VEGAS – Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley is being accused of gambling fraud after a wager at a Las Vegas casino last weekend, casino regulators said Thursday.

Oakley was arrested Sunday at the Cosmopolitan casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip on suspicion of committing or attempting to commit a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said in a statement. The agency said Oakley is suspected of “adding to or reducing his wager” on a game after the outcome was known.

Oakley was booked and later released from jail. The regulatory agency would not release details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The Cosmopolitan said in a statement that it had “no details with regards to any alleged activity and will not comment on our guests’ experience.”

Oakley’s attorney, David Chesnoff, told The Associated Press on Thursday that he is “presently investigating the facts.” Court records show Oakley is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.

The felony count carries between one and six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Las Vegas-based attorney Adam Solinger, who is not involved in Oakley’s case, said very few people end up with a felony conviction when they commit a gambling violation, unless “the cheating is more sophisticated.” He said cases are sometimes resolved as misdemeanor offenses with fines.

Solinger said a casino would be well within its rights to ban a cheating patron, and other casinos who hear about the patron’s actions may choose to watch that person more closely.

