Albert Pujols ties Ken Griffey Jr. with 630th career home run

On a night when Albert Pujols moved up the career home run ladder, rookie teammate David Fletcher grabbed onto the bottom rung.

Pujols hit two home runs to tie Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place with 630, and Fletcher connected for his first in the majors as the Los Angeles Angels romped to an 11-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Pujols rarely talks about personal achievements. But matching Griffey, a former Mariners star, had him feeling an extra sense of pride.

“Griffey was everybody’s hero growing up and that’s how I look at it,” Pujols said. “I know I am a right-handed hitter, but everybody wanted to have that sweet swing. . .”

He added: “It’s just really special to tie a legend and against a team that he came up with in the big leagues.”

Justin Upton also homered for the Angels, who took two of three in the series. Tyler Skaggs pitched six strong innings in his return from the disabled list.

Mariners starter James Paxton left in the first inning with lower back stiffness.

Pujols hit a two-run shot in the first and a solo drive in the sixth. He also had three hits to pass ex-Angel Rod Carew and move into a tie for 25th all-time with Rickey Henderson at 3,055.

Mike Trout scored three runs and stole a base, making him the second player all-time, along with Joe Morgan in 1974, to compile 100 hits, 80 walks and 15 steals before the All-Star break.

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4

In Boston, Mookie Betts fouled off seven pitches before hitting a grand slam that helped the Red Sox beat Toronto, extending their winning streak to 10 games.

Yankees 7, Indians 4

In Cleveland, Aaron Hicks drove home Didi Gregorius from first base with a one-out double in the eighth off Indians ace Corey Kluber, sending New York to a win over Cleveland.

Dodgers 3, Padres 2

In San Diego, Andrew Toles broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single off Tyson Ross in the seventh to help All-Star Ross Stripling and Los Angeles take three of four from the last-place Padres.

Twins 5, Rays 1

In Minneapolis, Kyle Gibson struck out nine batters over eight easy innings for the Twins,

Athletics 6, Astros 4

In Houston, Mark Canha hit a two-run single in a three-run eighth as surging Oakland defeated the hosts.

Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 1

In Denver, Gerardo Parra and Raimel Tapia had pinch-hit RBI singles in Colorado’s three-run sixth.

Nationals 5, Mets 4

In New York, Max Scherzer made a final pitch to start the All-Star Game on his own mound and Anthony Rendon hit two homers.

Pirates 6, Brewers 3

In Pittsburgh, Jameson Taillon had a career-high 10 strikeouts, and Jordy Mercer tied his career best with four RBIs for the Pirates.

Phillies 5, Orioles 4

In Baltimore, Jorge Alfaro homered and drove in three runs and Nick Pivetta took a three-hitter into the seventh inning.