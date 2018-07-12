/

Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions coach Darryl Rogers dies at 83

AP

DETROIT – Darryl Rogers, who coached Michigan State to a share of the Big Ten title in 1978 and later took the helm for the Detroit Lions, has died. He was 83.

The Lions said Rogers’ family confirmed his death Wednesday.

Rogers coached Michigan State from 1976-79, going 24-18-2. The 1978 team, which included star flanker Kirk Gibson, won its final seven games to finish tied for first in the conference.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Darryl Rogers and his family at this most difficult time,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement. “Coach Rogers won the 1978 Big Ten championship at Michigan State and was, in many ways, an offensive pioneer in college football. I was honored to have had the opportunity to talk to him a number of times throughout my time here and he was always very supportive. He loved Michigan State and will forever be a Spartan.”

Rogers also coached at Arizona State from 1980-84 before heading to the NFL. He was with the Lions from 1985-88.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Darryl,” Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford said. “On behalf of me, my family and the entire Detroit Lions organization, I would like to extend our sincere sympathy to his wife, Marsha, and the Rogers family.”

Rogers played wide receiver and defensive back at Fresno State and became the coach there in 1966. He also coached San Jose State from 1973-75 before taking over at Michigan State.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ryuya Yamanaka (left) fights against Vic Saludar of the Philippines in their WBO minimumweight title bout on Friday in Kobe.
Challenger Vic Saludar outpoints Ryuya Yamanaka to claim WBO minimumweight title
Ryuya Yamanaka was unable to defend his WBO minimumweight title on Friday night, relinquishing the crown to Filipino challenger Vic Saludar in a unanimous decision. Yamanaka (16-3, five knockout...
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa, seen in a March 2017 file photo, was traded to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.
Blackhawks unload Marian Hossa's contract in blockbuster trade with Coyotes
The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Marian Hossa and Vinnie Hinostroza in a blockbuster deal with the Arizona Coyotes, parting with a promising young forward in order to clear out a troublesome c...
Ireland's Daniel Martin pedals in the last meters, ahead of France's Pierre-Roger Latour, on his way to victory in the sixth stage of the Tour de France between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne on Thursday.
Daniel Martin captures sixth stage as Greg Van Avermaet retains lead
Daniel Martin of Ireland won an uphill finish to claim Stage 6 of the Tour de France on Thursday, while Greg Van Avermaet kept the yellow jersey for a third consecutive day. Defending ch...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Detroit Lions coach Darryl Rogers, seen in November 1987 file photo, guided the University of Michigan to a share of the 1978 Big Ten title, has died. He was 83. | AP

, , ,