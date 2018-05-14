Shohei Ohtani strikes out 11 as Angels edge Twins on walk-off single

Shohei Ohtani had four pitches that were all doing terrible things to the Minnesota Twins. The two-way sensation got five consecutive strikeouts at one point while he pitched into the seventh inning of another dominant performance.

Although the Los Angeles Angels couldn’t do enough against the Twins’ own rookie pitching star to get a win for Ohtani, they made sure to end their series with a celebration anyway.

After Ohtani racked up 11 strikeouts while yielding only three singles, Zack Cozart delivered a walk-off RBI single in the Angels’ 2-1 victory Sunday.

Ohtani again dazzled his home fans while throwing a season-high 103 pitches in his sixth start for the Angels. With his fastball hitting 99 mph (159 kph) and his off-speed pitches plummeting through the strike zone, the Japanese right-hander reached 43 strikeouts for the season, blowing past Bo Belinsky’s franchise record for strikeouts in a pitcher’s first six games.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia called Ohtani’s performance “phenomenal. . . . He had both breaking balls working, his slider and his curveball. His splitter was as good as we’ve seen it, and he got some big outs with his fastball.”

Yet Ohtani was denied his fourth win after he left to a standing ovation following Logan Morrison’s nine-pitch walk in the seventh. Reliever Cam Bedrosian promptly allowed hits by his first two batters, including pinch hitter Joe Mauer’s tying RBI single.

“I didn’t feel fatigued at all, actually,” Ohtani said through a translator. “I feel like I was able to mix in all of my pitches and keep the hitters off balance.”

Ohtani was making his first daytime home start since he took a perfect game into the seventh inning of a brilliant one-hit, 12-strikeout performance against Oakland on April 8. The Twins managed two short singles early on, but Ohtani also struck out nine of 12 batters during the first four innings, including five in a row during the second and third.

“As advertised,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said after his club’s first look at Ohtani. “He’s got pitches. He could get the breaking ball over, and he got guys to chase it.”

Morrison got two hits and that key walk against Ohtani while the rest of Minnesota’s lineup struggled mightily. He was the only Twins starter who didn’t strike out at least once.

Although neither got a decision, Fernando Romero joined Ohtani in an entertaining duel at the Big A.

Romero pitched five innings of four-hit ball in his third big-league start as the Twins finished their impressive 10-game road trip with seven wins, but also their major league-worst sixth walk-off defeat.

Romero allowed his first run in the fifth inning, ending his scoreless start to his career at 15⅔ innings when Justin Upton beat out a potential double-play grounder in the fifth. But the Dominican right-hander otherwise excelled against the Angels’ veteran lineup, striking out six while walking three.

“We battled, and you’ve just got to take the positive stuff into the next game,” Romero said. “I felt so good.”

Minnesota put four straight batters on base in the ninth inning, yet the Angels kept it tied.

Ehire Adrianza was thrown out at the plate by Mike Trout and Ian Kinsler while he attempted to score from first on Robbie Grossman’s double.

“You just put the best throw on the bag that you can,” said Kinsler of his relay throw to Martin Maldonado, who made a slick tag. “There’s a lot of ways that can go wrong.”

Blake Parker then got Brian Dozier to pop out with the bases loaded to end the ninth. Parker (1-1) got the win for throwing just one pitch.

Chris Young was hit by a pitch from Zach Duke (2-2) leading off the Angels’ ninth. After Maldonado bunted Young to second, Cozart cracked his third hit of the day and his second game-ending hit of the season into left field, where Eddie Rosario couldn’t field it cleanly for a throw to the plate.

Tigers 5, Mariners 4

In Detroit, Robinson Cano broke his right hand when hit by a pitch from left-hander Blaine Hardy in the third inning of Seattle’s loss.

The Tigers, Jose Iglesias hit a game-ending single off Juan Nicasio (1-2), and Niko Goodrum homered and had three hits for Detroit.

Yankees 6, Athletics 2

In New York, Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs in a game that started after a 2-hour, 45-minute rain delay.

Luis Severino (6-1) struck out seven in six innings as the Yankees won for the 19th time in 22 games to remain tied with rival Boston for the best record in the majors at 28-12.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3

In Toronto, J.D. Martinez hit his 10th homer, a two-run drive in the first off Joe Biagini (0-2), and a run-scoring single against John Axford in the fifth.

Mookie Betts had two hits, two steals and slid into foul territory down the right-field line to catch Richard Urena’s sinking liner in the fourth.

Orioles 17, Rays 1

In Baltimore, Joey Rickard had his first big league multihomer game and drove in four runs following his recall from the minor leagues, and the Orioles scored their most runs since an 18-2 win over Oakland on Aug. 16, 2015. Tampa Bay gave up its most runs since a 17-11 defeat at Toronto on Aug. 7, 2010.

Danny Valencia and Trey Mancini also homered for Baltimore, which has scored 58 runs in its last seven games. Valencia tied career highs with four hits and four RBIs.

Indians 11, Royals 2

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber (6-2) gave up two unearned runs in seven innings, scattering eight hits.

Yan Gomes had four hits, including a three-run homer. Jose Ramirez also hit a three-run shot and Michael Brantley had a two-run homer as the Indians had 15 hits.

Astros 6, Rangers 1

In Houston, Dallas Keuchel (3-5) allowed three hits in seven shutout innings, struck out eight and walked one.

Evan Gattis and Carlos Correa homered for the second straight game

White Sox 5, Cubs 3

In Chicago, Matt Davidson hit a solo homer and a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off Kyle Hendricks (3-3) to lift the White Sox.

Lucas Giolito (2-4) matched a career high with seven walks, tossed three wild pitches and hit a batter, but pitched two-hit ball for 5⅔ innings in his first victory since April 26. Bruce Rondon got his first save as the White Sox (10-27) stopped a seven-game slide and became the last major league team to reach 10 wins.

Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 4

In Phoenix, Mark Reynolds homered twice in his first game with Washington, helping the Nationals complete a four-game sweep.

Reynolds had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. He homered off Zack Godley in the sixth inning, then broke a 4-4 tie with a two-run shot off Archie Bradley (0-1) in the eighth after the Diamondbacks rallied with a three-run seventh.

Reds 5, Dodgers 3

In Los Angeles, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto homered, and last-place Cincinnati swept a four-game series against the Dodgers for the first time since the Big Red Machine accomplished the feat in August 1976.

Luis Castillo (3-4) allowed three runs — two earned — and four hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. Raisel Iglesias got three straight outs for his seventh save.

Phillies 4, Mets 2

In Philadelphia, New York’s Jacob deGrom was removed after a 45-pitch scoreless and hitless first inning as a precaution in his first start after a stint on the disabled list caused by a hyperextended right elbow.

Pinch hitter Nick Williams hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Paul Seward (0-3) in the sixth.

Braves 4, Marlins 3

In Miami, Sean Newcomb (4-1) allowed one hit in six frames and stretched his scoreless streak to 20 innings. Brian Anderson’s double in the second was the lone hit off the left-hander.

Arodys Vizcaino gave up a three-run pinch-hit homer to Justin Bour with one out in the ninth, then retired the next two batters for his seventh save.

Giants 5, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Gorkys Hernandez homered off Ivan Nova (2-3) to spark a five-run sixth inning, Nick Hundley added a three-run drive against Richard Rodriguez and San Francisco stopped a season-high six game-losing streak.

Derek Holland (2-4) allowed four hits and five walks in 6⅓ innings.

Brewers 7, Rockies 3

In Denver, Freddy Peralta (1-0) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning of his major league debut and set a Milwaukee rookie record with 13 strikeouts.

Peralta allowed one hit and two walks in 5⅔

Padres 5, Cardinals 3

In San Diego, Clayton Richard (2-5) matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in eight innings for his first win since April 9.

Brad Hand got his 11th save, allowing Harrison Bader’s leadoff homer in the ninth, loading the bases with one out on two walks and a hit batter, then striking out Carson Kelly and Kolten Wong. Bader also had an RBI triple.