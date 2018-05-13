Mariners split twinbill with Ichiro Suzuki as bench coach

These days, run support isn’t much of an issue for Felix Hernandez. Even when he struggles, Seattle often has a chance to win.

Hernandez labored through five innings Saturday night, but Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the fifth, and the Mariners slugged their way to a 9-5 victory over Detroit, salvaging a split of their doubleheader with the Tigers. Hernandez allowed five runs and eight hits, but acting manager Manny Acta let him finish the fifth, putting the right-hander in line for the win.

“He has earned the right, because of his status and his career, to finish the fifth inning,” Acta said.

Acta, normally the bench coach for Seattle, was managing because Scott Servais was away to watch his daughter receive a master’s degree at Mississippi.

Cano and Ryon Healy homered for the Mariners in the second game, and John Hicks went deep for the Tigers. Detroit’s Jose Iglesias hit a two-run shot in the first game.

Detroit won the opener 4-3, thanks in part to a terrific catch by center fielder JaCoby Jones in the ninth inning. The nightcap didn’t go nearly as well for the Tigers. Nicholas Castellanos left in the second inning because of an injured finger on his left hand, and manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the fifth.

With Acta managing, Ichiro Suzuki served as Seattle’s bench coach for the two games.

“I told him after the game that he’s .500, which usually keeps you in the job,” Acta said. “When Gardy got thrown out earlier in the game, he came to me right away and said, ‘Don’t get thrown out, please.’ I know that a lot of people are disappointed because they wanted me to get thrown out so Ichiro could manage, but I don’t think he wanted to manage.”

Astros 6, Rangers 1

In Houston, Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings and Evan Gattis, Brian McCann and Carlos Correa homered.

Morton (5-0) yielded four hits and a run while lowering his ERA to 2.03. He also extended his career-long winning streak to eight games dating to last season.

Yankees 7, Athletics 6 (11)

In New York, left fielder Brett Gardner threw out Matt Olson at the plate with the help of a replay reversal, and the Yankees beat Oakland on Neil Walker’s run-scoring single in the 11th inning.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman walked three straight batters around a wild pitch starting the ninth. After visits to the mound by both pitching coach Larry Rothschild and a trainer to check on a cracked fingernail, Chapman struck out Mark Canha, and pinch hitter Jonathan Lucroy followed with a fly ball to left.

Twins 5, Angels 3 (12)

In Anaheim, Eddie Rosario scored from first on Mitch Garver’s double in the 12th, lifting Minnesota to a win over Los Angeles.

After Jefry Marte grounded out to Trevor Hildenberger (1-0) with the bases loaded to end the 11th, Rosario came all the way around on Garver’s grounder down the third-base line to put the Twins back in front. Rosario had singled on a groundball past Noe Ramirez (1-2). Garver then scored from second on Gregorio Petit’s single to center.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 2

In Toronto, Boston left-hander David Price pitched 5⅓ innings to win his first start since being diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Hanley Ramirez hit a two-run homer for the Red Sox, who have won 14 of their past 17 north of the border. Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts each had three hits.

Indians 6, Royals 2

In Cleveland, Francisco Lindor homered twice and doubled twice to power the Indians to the victory.

Lindor also scored four times. His third career four-hit game extended the All-Star shortstop’s hitting streak to 13 games.

Orioles 6, Rays 3 (1st)

Rays 10, Orioles 3 (2nd)

In Baltimore, Brad Miller and C.J. Cron homered off former teammate Alex Cobb, and the Rays stopped a five-game slide by splitting a doubleheader.

In the opener, David Hess pitched six effective innings in his big league debut, Jonathan Schoop hit two home runs and the Orioles beat the Rays in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cubs 8, White Sox 4

In Chicago, Willson Contreras hit his third homer in two games and drove in three runs, leading the Cubs to the win at a rainy and cold Wrigley Field.

Contreras finished with three hits as the Cubs won their fifth in a row.

Braves 10, Marlins 5

In Atlanta, Freddie Freeman connected twice for Atlanta, and Jose Bautista atoned for a costly error with his first homer of the season.

The Braves broke a 5-5 tie in the eighth inning, when Miami relievers issued three consecutive walks — each on a 3-2 pitch, and the last two with the bases loaded.

Rockies 4, Brewers 0

In Denver, Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Trevor Story homered twice and Colorado snapped a three-game losing streak.

Freeland (3-4) gave up four hits, struck out six and walked four in 6⅓ innings.

Padres 2, Cardinals 1 (13)

In San Diego, Eric Hosmer hit an RBI double with no outs in the 13th inning to give the Padres the victory.

Hosmer, San Diego’s $144 million man, drove the first pitch from Mike Mayers down the right field line and after a few strides, tossed his batting helmet aside in celebration.

Reds 5, Dodgers 3

In Los Angeles, Scott Schebler hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning to lead the Reds past the Dodgers for their fifth straight win.

Schebler’s homer to left field off Dodgers reliever J.T. Chargois (1-2) in the Reds’ four-run sixth was his fourth of the season and first since April 28. Venditte, who pitched both lefty and righty against the Reds, allowed a hit and struck out one while getting four outs in his first big league game since 2016, when he was with Seattle.

Nationals 2, Diamondbacks 1

In Phoenix, Stephen Strasburg struck out nine in 6⅔ innings, and Washington earned its third straight victory against the NL West leaders.

Strasburg (5-3) allowed one run and five hits in the Nationals’ sixth win in seven games. Washington stranded 11 baserunners, but Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon each drove in a run.

Pirates 6, Giants 5

In Pittsburgh, Gregory Polanco and Francisco Cervelli homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of a sloppy inning by former closer Tony Watson to slip by the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.

Mets at Phillies — ppd.