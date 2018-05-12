Flora Duffy claims second triathlon triumph in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA – World champion Flora Duffy won the World Series Triathlon event in Yokohama on Saturday, surging ahead of the pack early in the 10-km race to claim her second consecutive title in Japan.

Duffy won in a time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, 26 seconds. She also claimed gold in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast last month

Katie Zaferes of the United States was 33 seconds behind in second, while Non Stanford of Wales claimed third place with a time of 1:54:42. Ashleigh Gentle of Australia was fourth, while Claire Michel of Belgium rounded out the top five.

Flora Duffy celebrates her victory at the World Triathlon Series event in Yokohama on Saturday. | KYODO

