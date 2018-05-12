Nationals’ Max Scherzer shines with bat, arm in triumph over Diamondbacks

Energized by teammate Trea Turner’s leadoff home run and working out of an early jam, Max Scherzer cruised to another victory Friday night.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck out 11 over seven innings of four-hit ball, and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1.

Scherzer (7-1) retired 15 in a row after giving up a home run to David Peralta leading off the third inning. The five-time All-Star also hit an RBI double, and remained unbeaten since April 4.

“It could have been quick outs in the beginning or quick outs in the end,” Scherzer said. “I was on the attack.”

Anthony Rendon also homered for the Nationals, who have won five of six. Sean Doolittle earned his second save in as many nights and eighth of the season.

Doolittle gave up a hit to struggling slugger Paul Goldschmidt, who after going 1-for-4 Friday has three hits in his last 38 at-bats.

“You feel bad and you want to contribute to the team. I have gone 0-for-4, 0-for-5 and punched out plenty of times and know that (manager Torey Lovullo) has to deal with questions from you guys,” Goldschmidt said.

Matt Koch (2-1) went eight innings and allowed three runs and seven hits.

Twins 5, Angels 4

In Anaheim, Eddie Rosario homered twice, Bobby Wilson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth and Minnesota rallied for a win over the Angels.

Los Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who batted cleanup for the second time this season, went 1-for-4 with a fifth-inning single.

Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 3 (12)

In Toronto, Luke Maile hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the 12th that gave the Blue Jays a victory over Boston.

Mets 3, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Michael Conforto slugged a two-run homer in the ninth off Phillies closer Hector Neris.

Cubs 11, White Sox 2

In Chicago, Willson Contreras had two homers, two doubles and drove in seven runs to lead the Cubs over the White Sox.

Rangers 1, Astros 0

In Houston, Cole Hamels allowed one hit over six innings to narrowly outduel Justin Verlander, leading Texas over the Astros.

Pirates 11, Giants 2

In Pittsburgh, Starling Marte, Josh Bell and Jose Osuna hit two-run homers and Max Moroff added a three-run blast for the Pirates.

Orioles 9, Rays 4

In Baltimore, Manny Machado hit two home runs, including his eighth career grand slam, as the Orioles won their third straight.

Athletics 10, Yankees 5

In New York, Khris Davis, Matt Chapman, Jed Lowrie and Matt Joyce all homered for Oakland, and the Yankees lost back-to-back games for the first time in more than a month.

Marlins 6, Braves 3

In Miami, J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including his fifth homer, and the Marlins broke a four-game losing streak.

Royals 10, Indians 9

In Cleveland, Andrew Miller gave up Salvador Perez’s two-run homer in the seventh and Kansas City rallied to beat the Indians.

Brewers 11, Rockies 10 (10)

In Denver, Manny Pina hit a tying two-run homer with two outs in the ninth and Travis Shaw delivered a two-out RBI single in the 10th, lifting Milwaukee over Colorado.

Cardinals 9, Padres 5

In San Diego, Paul DeJong homered and drove in a career-high four runs, and Jedd Gyorko, Marcell Ozuna, Harrison Bader and Tommy Pham also went deep as St. Louis downed the Padres.

Mariners at Tigers — ppd.