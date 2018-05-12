Dodgers hurler Kenta Maeda pounded by Reds
Los Angeles Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda pitches against Cincinnati in the first inning on Friday night. | AP

Kyodo, AP

LOS ANGELES – Kenta Maeda gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks in an uneven 4⅔ innings, suffering his third loss of the season as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Friday.

Maeda (2-3) narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first after giving up a run on two hits, and went three-up, three-down in the second. He gave up two more runs in the third before retiring three straight again in the fourth.

He walked his first batter in the fifth and allowed a two-run homer to the next. After yielding a double on two outs, Maeda was replaced by Adam Liberatore.

Maeda has been uneven in his six starts this season and has been winless since fanning 10 in the Dodgers’ 13-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on April 18.

Last Sunday, he yielded a triple and home run to his first two batters and got a no-decision in the Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres.

Matt Harvey tossed four innings of one-hit ball in his Reds debut, Scooter Gennett homered and drove in three runs, and Cincinnati extended its season-high winning streak to four games.

Harvey is seeking to revive his career after going 9-19 over the last three seasons with the New York Mets.

The team cut him last weekend and the last-place Reds acquired him on Tuesday for catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash on Tuesday after Harvey declined a demotion to the minors. He was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in eight games, including four starts, for New York this season.

