Shohei Ohtani to miss planned start due to ankle sprain

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will not start in Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles due to a sprained ankle, the American League club said Sunday.

Ohtani, who suffered a mild sprain to his left ankle during Friday’s series opener against the New York Yankees, said his ankle was improving but he was not in the lineup for the second straight game.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said while the 23-year-old rookie was not well enough to bat, he will not be put on the disabled list.

“He’s just not right now ready to go out there and run full speed like you would like to see,” Scioscia said, according to mlb.com