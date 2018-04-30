Shohei Ohtani to miss planned start due to ankle sprain
The Angels' Shohei Ohtani sits in the dugout before his start against the Astros in Houston on April 24. | AP

/

Shohei Ohtani to miss planned start due to ankle sprain

Kyodo

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will not start in Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles due to a sprained ankle, the American League club said Sunday.

Ohtani, who suffered a mild sprain to his left ankle during Friday’s series opener against the New York Yankees, said his ankle was improving but he was not in the lineup for the second straight game.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said while the 23-year-old rookie was not well enough to bat, he will not be put on the disabled list.

“He’s just not right now ready to go out there and run full speed like you would like to see,” Scioscia said, according to mlb.com

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Chunichi starting pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka smiles after the sixth inning of the Dragons' 3-1 win over the BayStars at Nagoya Dome on Monday.
Daisuke Matsuzaka gets first NPB win since 2006 as Dragons beat BayStars
Daisuke Matsuzaka pitched six innings and claimed his first win since returning to Nippon Professional Baseball in the Chunichi Dragons' 3-1 victory over the Yokohama BayStars on Monday. ...
Hisashi Iwakuma
Hisashi Iwakuma hits snag in comeback attempt
Hisashi Iwakuma faces a delay to his comeback, originally scheduled for late spring, after a lingering right shoulder injury halted a simulated game Saturday at the Seattle Mariners' complex in ...
The Angels have given Shohei Ohtani the chance to be a two-way player in the major leagues this season.
Shohei Ohtani's MLB fireworks wow Japanese baseball world
The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters were busy preparing to face the Chiba Lotte Marines on Saturday afternoon when the events happening at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, reached the visitors...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani sits in the dugout before his start against the Astros in Houston on April 24. | AP

,