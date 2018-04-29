Chelsea stays in hunt for berth in Champions League

Cesc Fabregas gave Chelsea’s bid to qualify for the Champions League a boost with a superb strike that clinched a 1-0 win at Swansea, while West Brom kept its slim hopes of Premier League survival alive with a 1-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Spain midfielder Fabregas gave Chelsea the perfect start at Liberty Stadium when he took an Eden Hazard pass and fired home for his 50th Premier League goal in the fourth minute.

That was enough to secure a third successive league win for Antonio Conte’s fifth-place side, which moved within two points of Tottenham, which faces Watford on Monday.

“It’s important for us to take three points. The big problem we are having this season is that we create many chances to score but we don’t take them,” Conte said.

“The only way we have to put a bit of pressure on the top four is to win. Today has been very positive to put that pressure on Tottenham.”

It was a damaging defeat for Swansea and Carlos Carvalhal’s team is now only one point above the relegation zone with three matches left.

West Brom would have been relegated to the Championship if it had failed to take maximum points at St. James’ Park, but Matt Phillips bagged the first-half winner to keep the club safe for a few more hours at least.

Jake Livermore’s perfect pass sent Phillips racing clear of the Newcastle defense, and the winger lashed a shot past Martin Dubravka in the 29th minute.

West Brom, which is in last place, is still five points away from safety. The club’s eight-season stay in the top flight would still end with anything less than victories in its final two matches, against Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

“We can’t control other results. There’s nothing we can do,” interim manager Darren Moore said:

“We’re just doing everything we can at our end. The boys have done really well since I came in.”

Dusan Tadic breathed new life into Southampton’s bid to beat the drop as his double sealed a crucial 2-1 success in the south-coast derby against Bournemouth at St. Mary’s.

Southampton, hoping to extend its six-season stint in the top flight, is one point adrift of safety with three games left.

“This is one of the most important wins in our history,” Tadic said. “We are fighting for our lives and we showed that. We knew we had to win, no matter how we played.”

Juergen Klopp admitted Liverpool wasn’t at its best, as the Reds prepared for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Roma with a 0-0 draw against Stoke.

The draw left Liverpool needing a maximum of four points from its remaining two matches to guarantee qualification for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

“I saw everything I wanted to see except fluency and fun and joy,” Klopp said. “It is hard on a day like this. But no one was seriously injured so we carry on.”

Second-bottom Stoke is three points from safety, but boss Paul Lambert said: “If the lads had played like that from the start of the season, I would not be here and they would be cruising in the league.”

Crystal Palace is on course to avoid relegation after thrashing Leicester 5-0 at Selhurst Park.

Everton pushed Huddersfield deeper into the relegation mire as goals from Cenk Tosun and Idrissa Gueye earned a 2-0 win at John Smith’s Stadium.

Burnley, in seventh and chasing a Europa League place, was held to a 0-0 draw by Brighton at Turf Moor.