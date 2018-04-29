Masahiro Tanaka fans nine in win over Angels; Shohei Ohtani sits out with injury

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka had to postpone his first major league showdown against fellow Japanese star Shohei Ohtani on Saturday, but threw two-hit ball and fanned nine in the New York Yankees’ 11-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Tanaka (4-2) retired 18 of 22 batters in six innings and held Los Angeles to a run on a solo homer in the fifth. Ohtani, however, was not in the Angels’ lineup after suffering a mild sprain to his left ankle during Friday’s series opener against the Yankees.

“I think overall I threw so-so. I want to thank our lineup more than anything for scoring 10 runs by the second inning,” Tanaka said.

New York opened the game at Angel Stadium with back-to-back five-run innings for an early lead, and Angels right-hander Garrett Richards (3-1) was charged with nine of the runs on five hits and three walks for his first loss.

Tanaka fanned three straight in the second, and gave up a single in the fourth before fanning three straight again to end the inning. Zack Cozart went deep on a Tanaka slider in the fifth to avoid the shutout.

Ohtani later said his ankle was “mostly fine.”

“I didn’t feel so much pain (when I sustained the injury). I was even talking afterwards about whether I could keep playing or not (in Friday’s game),” Ohtani said.

“I’m really frustrated I couldn’t play today. Not just because it was against Tanaka — I think it’s important to deliver good results while playing in as many games as possible,” he said.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Ohtani remains day-to-day and is not likely to be put on the disabled list. He was unclear if the sprain will impact Ohtani’s next scheduled start on the mound, against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium on Tuesday.

“Shohei is a little bit sore, but I think it’s something that will be manageable. We’re going to evaluate it on a daily basis, just to see exactly what he can do,” Scioscia said, according to MLB.com.

Tanaka and Ohtani overlapped for one season in Japan, with the then-Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles ace holding the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters rookie hitless in 11 at-bats in 2013.

The right-hander said he eventually expects to resume his rivalry with his young countryman.

“If he is in the same league for years, I think there will be another chance for us to face each other,” Tanaka said.

Diamondbacks 4, Nationals 3 (10)

In Washington, Yoshihisa Hirano (2-0) retired all three batters he faced in the ninth and was credited with the win when Arizona won it in extra innings.

David Peralta homered twice for the Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning.

Mariners 12, Indians 4

In Cleveland, Jean Segura hit a two-run homer and matched a career high with four RBIs, powering Seattle to the victory.

Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager and Ryon Healy also connected in the Mariners’ highest-scoring game of the season. Dee Gordon had two hits and scored three times, and Cruz finished with four hits.

Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-5 for Seattle.

Rays 12, Red Sox 6

In Boston, Wilson Ramos went deep again and scored on Denard Span’s inside-the-park homer, helping Tampa Bay beat the Red Sox for its eighth consecutive victory.

It’s the longest win streak for the Rays since taking nine in a row in July 2014. Resurgent Tampa Bay has won nine of 10 overall to move within one game of .500 at 12-13.

Astros 11, Athletics 0

In Houston, Lance McCullers threw seven sharp innings, Jose Altuve had four hits and the Astros beat Oakland.

Altuve hit a towering home run that left the ballpark and doubled. George Springer, Derek Fisher and Marwin Gonzalez also homered in the highest-scoring game this season for the World Series champions.

Rangers 7, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, Bartolo Colon pitched seven efficient innings to earn his first win with Texas.

Less than a month from his 45th birthday, Colon (1-0) gave up three runs and six hits. Keone Kela got one out for his sixth save.

White Sox 8, Royals 0 (Game 1)

Royals 5, White Sox 2 (Game 2)

In Kansas City, Eric Skoglund overcame a leadoff homer by Tim Anderson that led to a bench-clearing incident, pitching the Royals past Chicago to end a five-game losing streak in a doubleheader split.

The White Sox won the opener as Carson Fulmer (2-1) allowed four singles over seven innings and Daniel Palka had four hits and drove in three runs.

Tigers 9, Orioles 5

In Baltimore, Miguel Cabrera homered and drove in five runs and Detroit ended a three-game skid.

Cabrera finished with three hits and has 11 homers in 34 games at Camden Yards.

Twins 3, Reds 1

In Minneapolis, Jake Odorizzi pitched into the seventh inning, Mitch Garver homered and the Twins snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Odorizzi (2-2) gave up one run and five hits. Fernando Rodney worked around two walks while pitching a scoreless ninth for his third save in six chances.

Dodgers 15, Giants 6 (Game 1)

Giants 8, Dodgers 3 (Game 2)

In San Francisco, Chase Utley hit three doubles and a single as the Dodgers did damage against every San Francisco pitcher except emergency reliever Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval was summoned from third base to begin the ninth inning and, in his first major league pitching appearance, retired three straight batters on grounders. The 2012 World Series MVP threw 11 pitches, helping preserve the Giants’ bullpen for the second game of the doubleheader.

Austin Jackson hit a go-ahead three-run double for the Giants in the fifth inning of the nightcap and Johnny Cueto won his third consecutive decision as San Francisco earned the split.

Cubs 3, Brewers 0

In Chicago, Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana pitched seven sharp innings to continue his dominance of Milwaukee.

Quintana (3-1) has thrown 24 straight scoreless innings against the Brewers dating to July 28.

Braves 4, Phillies 1

In Philadelphia, Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera reached way into the bushes beyond the wall to make a sensational catch that robbed Freddie Freeman of a home run, but Atlanta went on to the victory.

Freeman later hit an RBI triple and Nick Markakis homered, helping the Braves win for the ninth time in their last 12 games in Philadelphia.

Pirates 6, Cardinals 2

In Pittsburgh, Francisco Cervelli homered in the second inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth, helping the Pirates top St. Louis.

Trevor Williams (4-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball. Michael Feliz, George Kontos and Edgar Santana combined for three scoreless innings in relief.

Marlins 4, Rockies 1

In Miami, Chen Wei-yin pitched into the sixth inning in his first start in nearly a year and the Marlins beat Colorado.

Chen (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5⅓ innings. He struck out three and walked two in his first game since last May 1 against Tampa Bay due to an elbow strain.

Padres 12, Mets 2

In San Diego, Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, Christian Villanueva had a two-run shot and Austin Hedges drove in a career-high five runs as the Padres roughed up Jason Vargas and New York.

Rookie lefty Joey Lucchesi (3-1) limited the Mets to four hits in 5⅔ innings while striking out six and walking two.