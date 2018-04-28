Jets take home ice from Preds

Connor Hellebuyck loves what he’s seeing in his first NHL postseason, and the 24-year-old goalie is doing his best to make sure the Winnipeg Jets do much more than just stick around.

Hellebuyck made 47 saves and the Jets beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Friday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal between the NHL’s top teams in the regular season.

“I love the intensity, I love the game in front of me,” Hellebuyck said about the playoffs. “It’s awesome and a little different. Intense is the right way to put it.”

Not only did the teams top the standings, this series is the first between clubs with the most combined points ever before a conference finals after Nashville (117) edged Winnipeg (114) for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Both the Jets and Predators brought a Vezina finalist into this series. Hellebuyck outdueled veteran Pekka Rinne, who was pulled after the second period after giving up three goals on 16 shots. Hellebuyck, who finished off Minnesota with back-to-back shutouts, picked up where he left off a week ago.

Hellebuyck stretched his shutout streak to 163 minutes before Nashville finally scored. Coach Paul Maurice said the Jets weren’t at their best and can play better.

“But we pay our goaltender, too,” Maurice said.

Mark Scheifele scored two goals, including an empty-netter as Winnipeg was outshot 48-19. Brandon Tanev and Paul Stastny also scored to help the Jets — the NHL’s best home team in the regular season — steal home-ice advantage.

Kevin Fiala scored for the Predators, who had won 11 of their last 14 playoff games in Nashville. Several Predators said they thought this was perhaps their best game of the season.

In other NHL news, Brian Burke will leave his post as the Calgary Flames’ president of hockey operations effective May 1 and join Sportsnet for the remainder of the Stanley Cup playoffs as an analyst.

Burke joined the Flames in September of 2013 and helped guide the organization to the postseason twice in his five seasons holding the position. This season, the Flames collapsed down the stretch, missing the playoffs with a 37-35-10 record.

“When Brian came to us in September 2013 we discussed a structure and timeline of four to five years for his new role,” said Ken King, president and CEO of the Flames’ parent company, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), in a news release Friday. “Each year we review our mandate going forward and determined together that we would move on.”

Burke’s more than 30 years as an NHL executive includes serving as general manager for the Hartford Whalers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Flames. He’s also held several posts with USA Hockey, including GM of the United States team for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.