Yankees outlast Angels in 10

Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees won their seventh straight by beating the Los Angeles Angles 4-3 on Friday night after Shohei Ohtani left with an ankle injury.

Gregorius hit a fastball from Blake Parker (0-1) out to right. It was Gregorius’ 10th homer of the season, tied with the Angels’ Mike Trout for the major league lead. His 30 RBIs are also tops in the majors, as is his .368 batting average.

Ohtani homered on an inside fastball in the second inning to give the Angels a 1-0 lead but left after trying to beat out a groundball in the fifth. He awkwardly avoided a possible collision with Yankees first baseman Neil Walker on the play. He’s listed as day to day with a mild left ankle sprain. He was receiving treatment after the game and was to be re-evaluated Saturday.

“When he stepped on the bag he rolled it a little bit,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

The Yankees tied it in the ninth when pinch hitter Brett Gardner scored Gary Sanchez on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly against closer Keynan Middleton.

David Robertson (1-1) pitched the ninth and Aroldis Chapman closed out the 10th for his fifth save.

Athletics 8, Astros 1

In Houston, Sean Manaea followed up his no-hitter with seven solid innings, three Athletics homered and Oakland beat the Astros for their fifth win in six games.

Indians 6, Mariners 5

In Cleveland, Corey Kluber (4-1) struck out 10 in 8⅔ and the Indians hit five solo home runs, including three in the first inning.

White Sox 7, Royals 4 (11)

In Kansas City, Matt Davidson homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the 11th off Tim Hill (0-1).

Rays 4, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Blake Snell (4-1) fanned nine in 7⅓ innings, allowing two runs and five hits to win his fourth straight start and extend Tampa Bay’s winning streak to seven.

Orioles 6, Tigers 0

In Baltimore, Chris Tillman (1-4) pitched seven innings of one-hit ball for his first victory since last May 7 and Pedro Alvarez homered twice.

Giants 6, Dodgers 4

In San Francisco, Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford each homered and Gorkys Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on a balk.

Mets 5, Padres 1

In San Diego, Jacob deGrom held the Padres to five hits in 7⅓ innings to win for the first time in four starts.

Phillies 7, Braves 3

In Philadelphia, Odubel Herrera had his first multihomer game in the majors and Jorge Alfaro also went deep against Atlanta.

Rangers 6, Blue Jays 4

In Toronto, Ronald Guzman hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the sixth off Marcus Stroman (0-3).

Diamondbacks 5, Nationals 4

In Washington, A.J. Pollack homered and hit a tiebreaking triple in the sixth inning.

Rockies 1, Marlins 0

In Miami, Antonio Senzatela became the first relief pitcher with the win and RBI in a 1-0 game since Joe Niekro’s 17th-inning, game-ending single for Houston against the Cubs on Aug. 23, 1980.

Pirates 6, Cardinals 5 (11)

In Pittsburgh, Starling Marte hit a game-ending single in the 11th off rookie Jordan Hicks (1-1).

Reds 15, Twins 9

In Minneapolis, Cincinnati’s Joey Votto homered for the fourth straight game and reached base six times as the Reds overcame an 8-4 deficit.