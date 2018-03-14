Bruins catch fire late to erase three-goal deficit in victory

The Boston Bruins trailed 4-1 with 10 minutes to go and were down to four healthy defensemen. It was an adverse set of circumstances, to be sure.

No matter. Spurred on by Brad Marchand’s words and David Pastrnak’s play, the Bruins pulled off a stirring comeback.

Pastrnak scored three of Boston’s five goals in the final 10 minutes for his first career hat trick, and the Bruins stunned the Carolina Hurricanes by rallying for a 6-4 victory Tuesday night.

“We knew we didn’t play well, close enough to our standards,” Pastrnak said. “We don’t quit, and that showed today.”

Matt Grzelcyk, Pastrnak and Danton Heinen scored in a span of 77 seconds to turn a 4-1 Bruins deficit into a 4-4 tie.

Grzelcyk fired home a slap shot with 9:56 remaining, Pastrnak scored on a wrister 56 seconds later and Heinen followed 21 seconds after that with the tying goal, banging home a one-timer off a 2-on-1 rush with David Krejci.

Pastrnak put Boston ahead on a power-play goal with 3:30 left and finished off his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:34 remaining.

“The whole night we kind of don’t have the legs and look kind of tired, no energy,” Pastrnak said. “And then we get a couple goals and it seemed like all of a sudden everybody is flying and everything clicks.”

Marchand had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game road losing streak. Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy credited Marchand, who missed the previous game with an upper-body injury and was a game-time decision, for rallying the bench when the team trailed 4-1.

“Right around Grzelcyk’s goal, Marchy said, ‘Listen, there’s a lot of time, we’re not out of it,’ ” Cassidy said. “We knew it was a big ask to be able to come back. There’s a lot of energy there, a lot of emotion in his game. He brings it every night.”

Predators 3, Jets 1

In Nashville, Pekka Rinne made 32 saves and the surging Predators scored two short-handed goals in beating Winnipeg to tie for the top spot in the NHL standings.

Kevin Fiala, Austin Watson and Viktor Arvidsson had the goals for Nashville, which has won 11 of 12.

The Predators reached 100 points in 69 games, the fastest mark in franchise history. The defending Western Conference champions are even with Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay — and Nashville has played one fewer game.

Senators 7, Lightning 4

In Tampa, Mike Hoffman scored two goals and six other Ottawa players had multipoint games as the Senators stopped the Lightning’s 10-game streak without a regulation loss.

One night earlier, struggling Ottawa halted Florida’s eight-game home winning streak.

Avalanche 5, Wild 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Nathan MacKinnon scored his 33rd goal of the season, J.T. Compher had his first career two-goal game and Colorado dominated the Wild again.

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Avalanche. Nikita Zadorov and Tyson Jost also scored for Colorado, which has won the past three meetings this season by a combined score of 19-4.

Canadiens 4, Stars 2

In Montreal, Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and the Canadiens snapped their five-game losing streak with a victory over Dallas.

Brendan Gallagher and Nikita Scherbak also scored for the Canadiens, who hadn’t won since March 2. Alex Galchenyuk had two assists.

Flames 1, Oilers 0

In Calgary, Mike Smith made 28 saves, Johnny Gaudreau scored in the second period and the Flames edged Edmonton to end a seven-game losing streak against their provincial rival.

It was a superb bounce-back performance for Smith in his second game after missing a month with a lower-body injury. Smith was beaten four times.

Coyotes 4, Kings 3 (SO)

In Glendale, Arizona, Alex Goligoski scored the decisive goal in the fifth round of a shootout and Adin Hill earned his first NHL win.

The Coyotes squandered a 3-0 lead as Jeff Carter scored two third-period goals for Los Angeles to send the game to overtime. But the last-place Coyotes rebounded and improved to 11-3-2 in their last 16 game. They climbed out of the NHL cellar with 57 points, one more than Buffalo.