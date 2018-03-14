Russell Westbrook notches 100th triple-double in win

Welcome to the club, Russell Westbrook.

Not bad company.

Not bad at all.

Westbrook became the fourth player in NBA history to record 100 triple-doubles and sparked a 16-0 run down the stretch that carried the Oklahoma City Thunder to their fourth straight victory, 119-107 over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Westbrook scored 32 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds, joining an exclusive group that includes Oscar Robertson (181 triple-doubles), Magic Johnson (138) and Jason Kidd (107).

“Oh man, just an unbelievable blessing,” Westbrook said. “I give thanks to the man above just for allowing me to go out and play the game I love each and every night. I never take it for granted.”

He became the third-fastest player to reach the milestone. Robertson needed just 277 games to get No. 100, while Magic Johnson accomplished the feat in his 656th game. Westbrook had played 736 games in his career.

“The group of guys that’s ahead are Hall of Famers,” Westbrook said. “I’m just happy to be a part of the crew with those guys.”

Atlanta’s Taurean Prince knocked down a 3-pointer to tie it at 103 with 5:15 remaining. Led by Westbrook and Jerami Grant, the Thunder dominated the rest of the way.

Westbrook scored seven points, getting to the line over and over again, while Grant knocked down a 3 and converted a three-point play — both off assists by Westbrook. Carmelo Anthony capped the deciding run with his sixth 3-pointer of the game.

Westbrook received a big cheer from the Atlanta crowd when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 2:38 remaining, locking up the historic triple-double.

Anthony finished with 21 points, while Grant chipped in with 20, helping to make up for the loss of Paul George with a groin injury.

Having accepted a complementary role on a team that belongs to Westbrook, Anthony is reveling in the accomplishments of his teammate.

“What it takes to do that on a night-in, night-out basis, the focus that you have to have, the intensity that you have to play with,” Anthony said. “For me, being able to be a part of that, be alongside him, it’s a special moment. It’s something that we should all appreciate, moments like this, and appreciate what we have and who we have.”

Pacers 101, 76ers 98

In Philadelphia, Myles Turner scored 25 points, including two clutch free throws with 21.5 seconds remaining, and the Pacers beat the Sixers in a possible Eastern Conference playoff preview.

Timberwolves 116, Wizards 111

In Washington, Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns recovered from a shot to the mouth that left him down on the court and finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds.

Cavaliers 129, Suns 107

In Phoenix, LeBron James had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his 69th career triple-double, powering Cleveland to the wire-to-wire victory over the Suns.

Raptors 116, Nets 102

In New York, Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto earned its ninth straight win.

Jazz 110, Pistons 79

In Salt Lake City, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 12 rebounds, sending the Jazz to their seventh consecutive victory.

Lakers 112, Nuggets 103

In Los Angeles, Isaiah Thomas scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers rallied for the win.

Pelicans 119, Hornets 115

In New Orleans, Anthony Davis had 31 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Mavericks 110, Knicks 97

In New York, Harrison Barnes scored 30 points, and the Mavericks handed the Knicks their eighth straight loss.

Clippers 112, Bulls 106

In Chicago, DeAndre Jordan dominated with 29 points and 18 rebounds.

Spurs 108, Magic 72

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, helping the Spurs stop a three-game slide.